Prep boys basketball: Central uses late run to stave off Muscatine

After Muscatine had trimmed his team’s lead to four at halftime, Davenport Central head coach Ryan Hill implored his team to play with more energy in the second half of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.

The Blue Devils forced eight turnovers in the third quarter and used a 10-0 run to break the game open as Central went on to defeat the Muskies 59-50 inside George Marshall Gymnasium.

“We just wanted to pick up our intensity level a little bit, and I thought we did that in the second half a little more,” Hill said. “We came out with a little more energy.”

Central guard Tracy Hayslett came up with three steals in the third quarter to spark the Blue Devils (7-4, 5-3 MAC), turning two into fast-break layups for himself and dishing the third ahead to teammate Jamarion Readus for a one-handed dunk that gave Central a 43-34 lead heading into the fourth.

“Good defense leads to good offense, and we got buckets when we needed them,” said Hayslett, who scored all six of his points in the third quarter.

Muscatine (3-6, 3-5 MAC) trimmed Central’s lead to two early in the third quarter when Kayvion Hodges grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast for a layup, but the Blue Devils scored the next 10 points.

Three of those baskets came off of steals, two by Hayslett and one by Charles Jones.

The Blue Devils went scoreless for four minutes in the fourth quarter, and saw their lead shrink from 12 to five with just over a minute left. Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Anthony Gott was there to put back the miss. Jones scored a fast break layup and Readus made four free throws down the stretch to seal the win for Central.

Readus finished with 17 points for Central, which has won five of its last six games. Jones added 12 points and four steals, and Gott finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Muscatine turned the ball over 22 times in the contest, including 14 times in the second half.

“The turnovers really were our Achilles heel tonight,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said.

The Muskies were playing without their leading scorer, Luke Wieskamp, who sat out with an illness. In his place, Hodges made his third start of the season, and finished with a career-high 26 points.

Hodges, a sophomore, had averaged 15.5 points per game off the Muskies’ bench over the four previous games, and only four players in the conference had scored more during that stretch.

“He’s been doing a lot of really great things for us,” Turelli said of Hodges. “He’s a heck of an athlete, and he can jump out of the gym. It’s been a learning process for him over the start of the season as a sophomore getting varsity minutes this year, but he’s done a really nice job of coming into his own offensively.”

Sam Emmert added 13 points for Muscatine, scoring three straight baskets inside during the second quarter to help his team rally.

“We got after it for four quarters and didn’t give up,” Turelli said. “We came out and battled.”