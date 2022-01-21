PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Coney has answers for Wildcats in city showdown

Every time Davenport Central asked a question, Davenport North sophomore TreVon Coney helped the Wildcats find the answer.
Coney had a game-high 18 points and scored when his team needed a spark to help North hold off the Blue Devils 70-62 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle at George Marshall Gym.
Central came out hot and led the visiting Wildcats (8-3 overall, 7-1 MAC) 16-13 after the first quarter. The Blue Devils’ Tracy Hayslett had 12 of Central’s points in the quarter.
But Coney came in early in the second quarter and buried a 3-pointer from the wing to get his team going as North tied the contest at 16.
Coney finished the quarter with eight points and two steals as North went on to outscore Central 21-4 in the second quarter to lead 34-20 at half and take control of the game.
“We got punched in the mouth in the first quarter and we had to respond to that,” Coney said. “We just had to play harder and play our game. Coach told us to lock in defensively (in the second quarter) and that’s what we did.”
The Wildcats allowed only two field goals from the Blue Devils (1-11, 1-8 MAC), forced six turnovers and hassled Central into going 0-for-7 from the 3-point line in the second quarter.
But Central did not go away and eventually pulled within 42-36 after a basket from Charles Jones with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the third quarter. Donovan Wakefield had a solid third quarter for the home team with seven points and four rebounds to help the rally.
But that’s when Coney answered the bell again, driving to the basket and eventually converting an old-fashioned three-point play to push the lead back to 45-36 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils pulled within 53-44 midway through the fourth when Jones scored on a driving jump shot in the lane. But Coney answered on the next possession with a 3-pointer from the corner to up the lead to 56-44.
He later assisted on a long pass to Mike Lowery for a layup to give the Wildcats a 58-47 lead after Central got the deficit under 10 with just under four minutes to play.
“(Coney) stepped up big for us tonight and made some shots when we needed it,” North coach Marquez Davis said. “We have to have guys every night, that we don’t foresee, make things happen and TreVon did that. We kind of do it by committee when we are down some guys and I am just happy that he stepped up.”
Coney said he didn’t do anything special to get his points.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “And my teammates found me.”
North made things a little more interesting in the latter half of the fourth quarter by missing three front ends of one-and-one chances at the foul line. The Blue Devils got within 64-60 with 32 seconds left.
But Lowery and KJ Lamonte hit six three throws in a row to help the Wildcats win their sixth-straight game and stay on the heels on first-place Pleasant Valley in the MAC race. Lowery finished with 17 points and Lamonte had 14 points. Cade Guinn added 10 points and five boards.
The Blue Devils forced 18 turnovers, but Central coughed up the ball 16 times themselves and went 2-for-16 from the 3-point line.
Kaden Johnson led the home team with 15 points while Tracy Hayslett had 14 points. Wakefield had 10 points and nine rebounds. Tsuriad Moore chipped in 12 points and had three steals for Central.
“I like the way we battled back, we made some halftime adjustments and were able to re-focus the guys,” Blue Devils coach Ryan Hill said. “It’s an intense game, it’s a city rivalry game, we just dug ourselves a little bit too big of a hole in the second quarter.”