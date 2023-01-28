PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Defense sparks UTHS win

Coming off a pair of Western Big 6 Conference victories in the last four days, the United Township High School boys' basketball team had to battle to find the energy for Saturday night's matchup with Pekin.

The Panthers used a stifling defense to overcome a sluggish start offensively, then kicked it up several notches in the second quarter, building a 19-point halftime lead and fending off a third-period Pekin charge to roll to a 73-44 win at the Panther Den in East Moline.

"We always try to maintain a high level of energy," said UT senior forward De'Vontay Wright, "but with this being a Saturday night game and not that big of a crowd, we had to create our own energy. The second quarter, we loosened up and played like we normally do."

Seeking its seventh win in its last eight games, UT found itself down 10-4 in the opening quarter after the Dragons (10-12) rattled off eight straight points. However, 3-pointers by Wright and Omarion Roberts in the final half-minute forged a 10-10 tie after one.

"Defensively, I thought we were really good," UT coach Ryan Webber said. "We had some missed layups and a 3-pointer get wiped out. C.T. (junior Caeden Terrell) had a couple of quick early fouls. It was 10-10 after one, but I liked how we were playing."

Pekin briefly retook the lead early in the second quarter, but it would be the last time the Dragons had the upper hand as the Panthers (19-5) reeled off a 15-0 run and outscored Pekin 25-4 the rest of the period to open a 35-16 halftime lead.

The senior trio of Bristol Lewis, Dominic Rhoden and Roberts fueled the UT charge in the second quarter, combining for all but three of the Panthers' 25 points.

"We played really well in the second quarter," Webber said. "We turned defense into offense, and played a high-intensity offense."

Coming off a 42-point outburst in Friday's 77-54 win over Galesburg, Lewis tallied 20 points on Saturday with five rebounds and three steals. Wright added 16 points, Roberts went for 14 points with five rebounds and five steals, and Rhoden chipped in 11 points.

"I think that's the great thing about our team," Lewis said. "We've got multiple guys who can contribute on offense. With our multiple threats and defensive intensity, we can be a difficult team to prepare for. That's a big reason why we're 19-5."

Pekin tried to claw its way back in the third quarter, using a 10-0 run capped by a Peyton Hess 3-pointer with 2:25 left in the period to close the gap to 45-35.

However, UT answered with a closing 10-2 spurt, capped when Wright bagged a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the quarter.

"They went on a big run, and Coach (Webber) got on us in a timeout," Wright said. "He told us we had to be better on defense."

Coming off wins over Rock Island and Galesburg this past week, Webber knew not to take Pekin for granted.

"We respect Pekin so much," he said. "They're a good team, and they're well-coached. We were coming off a tough week with two big rivalry games, but they definitely had our attention."