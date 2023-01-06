Prep boys basketball: Efficient night gives Assumption road victory over Bettendorf

It canned wide open 3-point shots consistently. It buried free throws in the fourth quarter. It came away with defensive stops whether the margin was in single or double digits.

And that's been the recipe for Assumption High School's boys basketball team in January.

"We believe the season is three seasons," Knights coach Joe Ewen said. "Expecting to be better after the break. We weren't discouraged at break, if anything we were encouraged."

This phase has been delivering victories.

Assumption buried 10 of 20 shots from beyond the arc, converted 18 of 22 free throws and made one of the best scorers in the Mississippi Athletic Conference work for each bucket as the Knights collected a 56-43 road triumph over Bettendorf on Friday night at Bettendorf High School.

A four-way logjam entering the night for second in the league is down to three with Assumption, Davenport West and North Scott all one game back of Pleasant Valley nearing the halfway point.

"Coach has been harping on us, it is the little things that is going to make us great," Knights senior Luke Klostermann said. "It is easier said than done, but when you do that, it gives you a lot more energy."

For much of the night, Assumption (6-3, 5-2 MAC) was in control.

It only trailed once and on five different occasions when the Bulldogs would trim the margin to at least two possessions or single figures, it responded with a 3-point shot.

Braylon Thomsen hit three 3s in the opening half, Damyen Jackson made two in the fourth and Rico Byrd canned a pair. Those three combined to finish 8-of-14 from downtown.

"We kept the lead back up, just trusting each other," Jackson said. "We've worked a lot on taking good shots."

Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark kept things pretty simple afterward.

"Just inconsistent defense and this is, unfortunately, not our first game that we haven't defended the arc very well," he stated. "They beat us in about every phase of the game. It is a pretty tough pill to swallow."

Assumption used a 12-0 run to lead by 11 early in the second quarter and a 9-0 spurt to increase the margin to 12 with a quarter to go. The closest the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-3) got in the second half was eight.

Free throws determined the outcome.

One of just two teams barely hovering over 60% from the line, Assumption made 12 of its 16 free throws in the final eight minutes to keep the lead intact.

"After every (practice) drill, we'd shoot free throws," Klostermann said.

Jackson, a sophomore, led the Knights with 16 points while Thomsen chipped in 13 and Byrd registered 11.

Klostermann was responsible for being the primary defender on Bettendorf's Caden Wilkins, the second-leading scorer in the MAC. The former held the latter to five points on one made field goal.

Wilkins still ended up with a game-high 18 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double, but it was far from easy.

"Luke is our best on-ball defender," Ewen said. "We knew he would give him heck."

Bettendorf had early turnover and foul trouble in the opening frame and never could get into a rhythm. It finished 17-of-52 from the field and 3-of-19 from behind the arc.

Clark left thinking it was one of the worst shooting nights his bunch has had all season. Asher Wade also notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

"I thought the first half we got a little ball-heavy," Clark said. "That forced guys to shoot some tough, contested shots. Second half, guys got wide open looks, just didn't make them."

The Knights wanted to get better defensively over break and have held their last two opponents to 50 points or less. In the first month of the season, that happened twice total.

"Packing it in, we want to get stop and a score," Jackson said.

Assumption 56, Bettendorf 43

ASSUMPTION (6-3, 5-2) - Damyen Jackson 2-6 10-12 16, Rico Byrd 4-8 0-2 11, Braylon Thomsen 3-6 4-4 13, Nick Curoe 2-3 0-0 5, Luke Klostermann 1-4 0-0 2, Joey Funderburk 1-5 4-4 7, Joe Tallman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 14-35 18-22 56.

BETTENDORF (6-4, 4-3) - Bryce Duke 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Del Vecchio 1-2 1-4 3, Taydem Arguello 2-11 0-0 4, Jacob Schulz 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Wilkins 6-14 5-10 18, Jaden Tyler 1-5 0-0 3, Jake Schrader 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Kerkoff 2-8 0-0 5, Asher Wade 5-10 0-0 10. Totals 17-52 6-14 43.

Assumption;13;11;12;20;--;56

Bettendorf 8;9;7;19;--;43

3-point goals - Assumption 10-20 (Byrd 3-6, Thomsen 3-5, Jackson 2-3, Curoe 1-2, Funderburk 1-2, Klostermann 0-1, Tallman 0-1); Bettendorf 3-19 (Kerkoff 1-6, Tyler 1-4, Wilkins 1-3, Arguello 0-5, Del Vecchio 0-1. Rebounds - Assumption 22 (Jackson 6); Bettendorf 34 (Wilkins 14). Turnovers - Assumption 11, Bettendorf 11. Fouls - Assumption 17, Bettendorf 21. Fouled out - Bettendorf, Wade.

JV final - Bettendorf 61, Assumption 44