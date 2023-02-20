Two things were on Landon Winston’s mind Monday when the Davenport West High School boys basketball team opened postseason play.

"Rebounding and defense, that’s what this was all about," Winston said. "The offense, it will be there, but rebounding and defense, it set the tone."

Monday, a lot of both led the Falcons to an 85-46 victory over Davenport North in an Iowa Class 4A substate quarterfinal game.

West held the Wildcats to 28% shooting and made the most of a 41-28 advantage on the boards to advance to a Friday semifinal road test at top-ranked and 20-0 Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

The Falcons grabbed a 19-3 lead in the game’s first six minutes and never looked back.

"We came out focused and got off to a great start," West coach David Robinson said. "It was what we were hoping to see and once we got started we just kept going."

Winston, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, collected eight of his points during that early surge but he had plenty of help.

Twelve Falcons scored points in the game and Winston led a group of four West players in double figures.

"We’re in this together," Winston said. "I think that showed tonight. Everybody had a hand in this."

That only added to the challenge faced by North.

The Wildcats trailed 24-7 after one quarter, were down 40-16 at halftime and 64-37 after three quarters.

"Hats off to West, They took it to us right from the beginning," North coach Marquez Davis said. "When you’re playing from behind like that, it’s tough. We didn’t handle their pressure well and it was something we worked hard at but they took us out of it pretty quickly."

The Wildcats turned the ball over 18 times and many led to quick baskets for the Falcons, who shot 53.3% for the game.

Winston collected 14 of his points in the first two quarters, an effort complemented by seven first-half points from Idris Thomas and six from Davante Bradford.

The trio combined to connect on 11 of 18 shots in the first half, 10 from inside 3-point range.

Thomas finished with 11 points and Bradford scored 10 while Jermilyn Gardner scored eight of his 10 points in the second half for the Falcons (13-9). Bradford added seven rebounds.

North was led by TreVon Coney, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the final two quarters. Nolan Mosier, one of four seniors on the Wildcats’ roster, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for North (7-15).

"The four seniors, we’re going to miss them. They are good culture guys whose impact on our program will be felt in the future," Davis said.

Winston said West expected the best from North and approached its postseason opener as if it was the toughest game the team has played all season.

"It’s a tourney game and we had to be at our best because we knew they would want to play their best," Winston said. "That’s what this time of year is about and for us, that’s the same approach we’re going to take into the game against Kennedy."

Robinson said the Falcons must take that approach.

"This will be one of those games where doing the little things will be big,'' he said. "We need to build on this one.''