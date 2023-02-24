BRADLEY, Ill. — He took pictures with students from his old high school. One sign read "Owen, please unblock me on (Instagram)." Another had a photo of him on a white board and in black letters spelled out "Traitor."

This was the homecoming Moline High School senior Owen Freeman got at Bradley-Bourbannais High School, but he didn't expect all the fanfare afterward.

"To win on this court, it is special," Freeman said. "I didn't expect this much. Everyone has been super cool."

Special is also the word most have used to describe the Maroons' boys basketball team. And now, they can check off one more box on their season-long list.

Class 4A second-ranked Moline dominated from the opening tip to final buzzer, led wire-to-wire and coasted to a regional title with a 71-39 molly whopping of the Boilermakers on Friday night.

"It couldn't have worked out any other way," Freeman said. "Just to celebrate with my guys and be here where I made myself."

It now sets up at a bare minimum one more game for the Maroons (30-3) on their home floor at Wharton Field House in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday night.

Their opponent is fifth-seeded Normal Community, who upended second-seeded Yorkville out of the Pekin Regional 61-45. It is a rematch from Feb. 11 when Moline cruised by the Ironmen 64-39.

"We love Wharton, it is the elite place to play," Maroons coach Sean Taylor said. "When you get to sectional, you're playing somebody really good."

The build-up was the return of Freeman, who spent the first three years of his prep career in Bradley before transferring to the Quad-Cities in May.

In the first quarter, his first touch was facing a double team and he missed his first two shots of the night.

"I think he did a great job of staying even-keeled," senior point guard Brock Harding said.

Then, things started to flow.

Freeman scored Moline's first eight points of the second period and only missed one shot in the final three quarters. To open the fourth, he jumped from just inside the free-throw line for a one-handed dunk and was fouled.

He let out a big scream afterward.

"I kind of let my emotions free, all that build-up," Freeman said. "I loved it."

The University of Iowa three-star recruit tallied 15 points and a game-high eight rebounds to help Moline claim its second straight regional title.

"He was locked in," Taylor said.

While Freeman was held in check early, Harding was not.

The other Hawkeye signee on the roster, Harding was en fuego from downtown with four 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes and he kept shooting to the tune of a game-high 26 points.

He had 14 in the first quarter, outscoring Bradley-Bourbonnais by himself.

"We wanted to come out strong," Harding said. "I was hot tonight and my guys found me. We knew coming in, once we got that lead, we'd have to stay on top of them."

The Maroons shot a blistering 30 of 50 from the field and canned nine trifectas. They scored the first 10 points of the game and got the lead to as much as 20 in the third quarter.

Grant Welch added 13 points and Jasper Ogburn chipped in 10 on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting night.

"That is a strength of our team that we have great balance," Taylor said.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (18-11) trailed by 12 entering the locker room and after the Maroons opened the third quarter with a 10-2 spree, it whittled the deficit to 15.

Coach Ryan Kemp felt fine with those margins.

"I thought we did a good job," Kemp said.

Then, Moline cranked it up a notch.

It blistered the Boilermakers with a 17-0 outburst to make its advantage 32 points. Freeman started it with a dunk and Harding capped it with a 3-pointer. Trey Taylor also flushed a one-handed dunk in the run.

"We did a great job taking their punches and then coming right back with another punch," Harding said.

The winds on Bradley-Bourbonnais' sails were gone.

"We're chasing 20 (points) instead of 12," Kemp said. "They're such a complete team; they have all the pieces. It adds up over time. They just ware on you."

Nick Allen led the Boilermakers with 14 points and seven rebounds. They scored just 15 points in the second half.

Moline 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS (18-11) — Gavin Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon Harris 2-8 0-0 4, Anthony Kemp 3-8 2-2 8, Ethan Kohl 0-2 0-0 0, Tyran Bender 1-4 0-0 3, Ben Maki 1-2 0-0 2, Brayden Long 2-9 2-3 6, Nick Allen 5-6 4-6 14, Kaiden Taylor 1-1 0-0 2, Cam Testa 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Dangerfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 8-11 39.

MOLINE (30-3) — Brock Harding 10-15 0-0 26, Braden Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, Jasper Ogburn 5-5 0-0 10, Alex Schimmel 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Vinnie Adjahoungbeta 0-1 0-0 0, Maddux Dieckman 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Freeman 7-10 1-1 15, Grant Welch 5-9 0-0 13, Hyson Bey Buie 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Olmstead 0-0 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 30-50 2-3 71.

Bradley-Bourbonnais;10;14;7;8;--;39

Moline;23;13;21;14;--;71

3-point goals — B-B 1-11 (Bender 1-3, Harris 0-3, Long 0-3, Kemp 0-1, E. Kohl 0-1); Moline 9-14 (Harding 6-7, Welch 3-5, B. Freeman 0-1, Schimmel 0-1). Rebounds — B-B 16 (Allen 7); Moline 22 (Freeman 8). Turnovers — B-B 18, Moline 12. Total fouls — B-B 5, Moline 7. Fouled out — None.