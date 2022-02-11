PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Fulton boys clinch at least NUIC title share with romp

FULTON — So many nights this season have been fun-filled for the Fulton Steamers. Pretty easy to see why considering the Steamers are in the midst of a record-setting season — their first in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

Friday night, however, may have been at the top of the fun meter for Fulton.

On a Pack the Place night for the Steamers, they brought the packed house to its feet several times, mostly in the first 5 minutes of play.

Fulton raced out to an 18-0 lead over the first 4:36 and never looked back as they ran away from visiting Forreston, 75-39. The win improved Fulton to 26-2 on the season tying a 1956 record that was last equaled in 2001.

The Steamers also remained perfect in the NUIC at 10-0, clinching a share of the conference crown. They can win the conference outright with a victory Monday night at home against Milledgeville. Forreston fell to 9-16, 3-7.

“This feels great,” said Fulton sophomore standout Baylen Damhoff. “It gives us so much energy playing at home like this with the crowd. It’s a great feeling.”

Damhoff returned after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, and his impact was immediate. His nine points in the first quarter were part of an electric 33-point output by the home team. Fulton shot 12-17 from the field including 7-11 from behind the arc.

“We got a couple of turnovers and our guys did a nice job of moving the basketball and finding open guys,” said Fulton coach RJ Coffey. “We just knocked down everything that we shot.”

When the final horn sounded to end the opening period, Fulton had opened up a 33-7 advantage.

“They’re really good,” Forreston coach Jake Groom said. “You just have to keep playing. I told the guys at halftime to treat this as a game to get better and get ready for the postseason.”

Fulton didn’t slow down come the second quarter. The Steamers used a 12-2 run to extend an already monumental lead to 42-9 at the midway point of the second quarter.

“Tonight, was just super fun,” said junior Ethan Price who finished with 8 points on the night. “Everyone was making tough shots from all over and they were all going in.”

While the offense was working to near perfection, defensively the Steamers showed the same grittiness. Fulton forced 14 Cardinal turnovers in the first half — many of which came before Forreston could hit half court.

“One of our weaknesses is against the press,” Groom said. “They get back so well and just make it so hard to get your offense started.”

Fulton used a balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures. Ian Wiebenga led all scorers with 16 points on a perfect 6-6 from the floor.

Senior Jacob Jones chipped in off the bench with 14, and Damhoff added all 12 of his points in the first half as Fulton took a 44-18 lead at the break.

