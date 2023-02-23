FULTON — Fulton High School defeated Northwest Upstate Illini Conference rival Eastland on Thursday night to get to the championship game of the Class 1A regional tournament.

The Steamers withstood a fourth-quarter rally from the Cougars and found the formula for handling Eastland’s pressure defense to prevail 48-38 on their home court in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

With Eastland down by just two points at the two-minute mark in the final quarter, Fulton senior point guard Payton Curley evaded three defenders and found fellow senior big man, Baylen Damhoff positioned under the basket for a two-pointer.

Damhoff converted the free-throw from the Eastland foul on the play, and Fulton thwarted the Eastland comeback. Damhoff also scored the final three points of the game to secure the 10-point win and his team’s spot in the regional championship game Saturday night at Fulton High School.

“No doubt, Eastland did a great job of getting back into the game, and our guys were able to step up and execute when we needed to score on the offensive end, and we defended well down the stretch also, especially under the basket,” Fulton coach RJ Coffey said after the game.

With the victory, Fulton’s season continues at 24-9. The Steamers also captured the championship of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference with a 9-2 record. Eastland’s season ends with an even .500 record of 15-15.

The regional win was Fulton’s third victory of the season over Eastland.

"It is very difficult to beat a team three times, especially a team like Eastland that is quick and plays tough defense all over the court," Coffey said. "A big part of it is that both teams know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

"They know exactly what we can do on offense, what defenses we run, and which players they may want to put on the free throw line late in the game.”

The first half of the battle was relatively low-scoring, Fulton led by four at the end of the first quarter, 10-6, and by six points at the half, 17-11.

The scoring picked up in the second half. Eastland sophomore guard Peyton Spears knocked down a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter to close the gap to two points, 29-27.

“We knew their shooters were going to get hot at some point, they are a team that is capable of scoring in bunches, but we can do the same, and to start the fourth quarter, we got a big three-pointer from Kole Schipper off the bench to get us going,” Coffey said.

Damhoff was silent for the Steamers in the first half, with a very uncommon scoreless half, but Coffey encouraged his senior star to elevate his game in the second.

“Baylen was doing a great job defensively and on the boards in the first half, but we needed him to generate offense in order to win, and he stepped up with a long three-pointer, and some tough rebounds and putback scores in the final 16 minutes,” Coffey said.

Damhoff finished the game with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Senior forward Ethan Price collected 10 points, eight boards, three assists and two steals.

Schipper contributed nine points for the Steamers, who get seventh-seeded East Dubuque on Saturday night.

“Our guys are excited about the post-season, and we will be focused and ready to play on Saturday," Coffey said. "One of our strengths is our communication and ability to find the open man in tough situations, and we feel we can rebound with anyone."