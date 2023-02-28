BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton 62, Pecatonica 51: With three players reaching double-figure scoring, the Fulton Steamers made it through Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Eastland Sectional semifinal with a 62-51 victory over Pecatonica.

The victory advances the 26-9 Steamers into Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Wednesday’s winner between Scales Mound (29-5) and South Beloit (27-5).

Baylen Damhoff led the Steamers with 20 points, Ethan Price popped for 18 and Trevor Tiesman added 15. Damhoff had three 3-pointers and Tiesman found the range from deep twice.

Fulton led 18-10 after the first quarter and was still on top 30-25 at intermission. After playing to a dead heat in the third with both scoring a dozen, the Steamers put away the game with a 20-12 advantage in the fourth.

Pecatonica (30-5) was led by Korbin Gann’s 13 points and 12 from Cooper Hoffman.