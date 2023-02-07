The Galesburg High School boys’ basketball team displayed too much quickness and depth for Alleman on Tuesday night in a Western Big 6 battle at Don Morris Gymnasium.

Galesburg picked up its fourth conference win of the season with a 57-28 road victory. Alleman’s rebuild under coach Rick Thomas has shown signs of progress, but the Pioneers fall to 6-21 overall and 2-10 in the league.

“At this stage of the season, we are focusing on getting better in all facets of the game, with an eye toward competing against other 2A teams in the tournament,” Thomas said. “We are invested in working hard and maintaining a positive and enthusiastic attitude, both at practice and in game situations.

“And our guys are working just as hard, or harder, at this point than at any other stage of the season, and that is a good sign.”

Both teams opened the game being aggressive on offense and defense. Alleman stuck with Galesburg through much of the opening quarter before the Silver Streaks built a 10-point advantage late in the period on the outside shooting of junior Ian Dominique. He made three 3-pointers to spark the Galesburg scoring.

Alleman trimmed the deficit to six by the end of the quarter. Senior Ethan Georlett made all three shots he attempted for six points.

Galesburg coach Chad Thompson has multiple weapons on his squad, and in the second quarter, senior post Carter Clary took the mantle and contributed six of his eight points in the first half. He also dominated with seven rebounds to give the Silver Streaks a 32-14 lead at the half.

“We hung in there for much of the first period, but Galesburg has a great deal of quickness, more size than we have, and we just don’t have the depth to play at that level of intensity for four quarters,” Thomas said.

In the second half, Galesburg was able to add to its lead, partially due to its exceptional work at the free throw line. Junior Jace Keith scored five of his seven points in the second half at the line, and Clary was also able to connect on his two foul shots as well.

Thompson offered playing time to 14 players on his roster before the final buzzer sounded.

For the Streaks, Clary led with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, Keith and Dominique matched his point total with 12 points each. Senior Easton Steck contributed eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

For the Pioneers, Georlett and senior Lincoln Dorsey led the scoring with nine points each. Dorsey also grabbed five rebounds. Junior Ryan Schmitt also contributed eight points, and although he did not score, sophomore DJ Baker was a significant factor in the game with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

“In a game like tonight, and frankly, many games in our conference, I’m looking for improvement in many of the small aspects of basketball, and I’m seeing that progress, especially in our crisp ball movement, willingness to attack the basket, and the way our guys are moving without the ball and staying in the play,” Thomas said.

Sterling 69, Geneseo 29: The quest for victory No. 1 continues for the Geneseo High School boys basketball team as the Maple Leafs dropped a Western Big 6 Conference decision to long-time rival Sterling Tuesday evening.

The loss dropped the Maple Leafs to 0-12 in Big 6 action as they remain winless in 24 overall starts.

Sterling took control of the contest early, leading 24-10 at the end of the first quarter and 44-12 at halftime as the Golden Warriors never looked back en route to recording win No. 20 of the season and moving to 7-5 in league play, tied for third place with United Township.