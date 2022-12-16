PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Galesburg runs past Maple Leafs

GENESEO, Ill. -- Galesburg led host Geneseo by 12 points at halftime on Friday night.

However, the Silver Streaks took complete control of the game in the third quarter with a 26-3 run to open the period and rode that to a 68-36 Western Big 6 Conference victory.

That gave the Silver Streaks their first Western Big 6 win of the season.

“Our tempo was good in the first half of the game, but our guys really stepped up in the third quarter and made good decisions with the ball,” said Galesburg coach Chad Thompson after the game while discussing their victory in the radio booth. “Both our teamwork and ball movement showed solid improvement tonight, and the defensive pressure we were able to apply proved to be pretty effective.”

Galesburg (3-7, 1-3 WB6) placed three players in double figures in the road win, led by 6-foot-5 senior forward Carter Clary who compiled a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Easton Steck also contributed 13 points to go with four rebounds, and junior guard Gino Williams put up 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The host Maple Leafs hung tough in the first quarter, matching Galesburg basket for basket for a significant stretch in the middle of the quarter, but Galesburg pulled away in the closing two minutes to lead 19-8 at the break.

Again, in the second quarter, Geneseo matched their conference foes point for point on the shooting of Kruiz Ludwig who scored six points in the first half, Landon Nordstrom with five points in the half (co-team leading nine points in the game), and Jacob Harris. Harris finished with nine points, three rebounds and two assists for the game. Ludwig was strong on the boards with a team-high seven rebounds.

“We are getting better, and had some encouraging signs in the game tonight, especially in our aggressiveness on offense,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm after the game. “Physically, we have a hard time matching up with teams in our conference, and we are just not deep enough to give our guys the rest they need to compete with intensity for four quarters, but the fact that as time expired in the game, we were fighting on the floor for a loose ball was the kind of focus and hard work we’ve been striving for.”

Coach Storm’s Maple Leafs are 0-8, 0-4 in the Big 6.

To start the second half, Galesburg held Geneseo to just three points in the first five minutes of the quarter (a long 3-pointer from Nordstrom) while on their 26-3 run. The Silver Streaks' full-court defensive pressure, led by Williams and junior Ian Dominique (nine points) was nearly impossible for Geneseo to adjust to in the first half of the quarter, leading to six crucial turnovers. The Maple Leafs were able to eventually adapt and showed signs of future development by attacking the basket.

“Our offense is designed to thrive off of defensive pressure, and as the season progresses, we will be looking to make those kinds of adjustments and attacking the basket when the pressure creates opportunities,” said Storm.

Geneseo has a quick turnaround and will face Davenport North in the Genesis Shootout at Augustana College on Saturday.