Boys basketball

Galesburg 62, Geneseo 20: Ian Dominique hit four of his six 3-point baskets in the first quarter to set the tone in Saturday’s Class 3A Dunlap Regional contest against Geneseo.

Dominique finished with a game-high 18 points to pace the eighth-seeded Silver Streaks to the victory over 10th-seeded Geneseo that ended the Maple Leafs’ winless season.

Galesburg moves on to face top-seeded Rock Island on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dunlap High School.

The Streaks, who hit 13 3-pointers in the win, streaked out to a 22-2 lead after the first eight minutes and cruised home with the victory.

Tyree Taylor added 12 points for Galesburg and Jackson Crock-Sibbing 11.

Freshman Landon Nordstrom broke loose for 10 third-quarter points en route to his Geneseo-leading 13 for the game.

Knoxville 61, Alleman 39: The Alleman High School boys basketball team couldn’t slow down Knoxville’s Braden Downs and Beau Honeycutt in Saturday’s Class 2A Rockridge Regional action.

Ethan Georlett led the Pioneers with 16 points and Lincoln Dorsey added 11 as the 6-24 Pioneers only had four players score in the finale.

Downs finished with a game-high 22 points and Honeycutt added 21 in leading the 21-10 Blue Bullets, who finished 11-0 at home.

“Downs was a big load for us to handle,” Alleman coach Rick Thomas said. “We had a pretty decent start, but things got going downhill early and we had a hard time keeping up with them.”

Knoxville, which led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and 37-14 at halftime, moves on to face fourth-seeded Sherrard on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Rockridge Regional semifinals.

Kewanee 49, Chillicothe IVC 38: Brady Clark and Blaisé Lewis combined for 22 points to lead Kewanee to a victory over Chillicothe IVC in Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional action Saturday afternoon.

The seventh-seeded Boilermakers take a 16-13 record against fourth-seeded Stillman Valley (18-10) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Clark led Kewanee with 12 points and Lewis added 10.

Kewanee, which needed to outscore IVC 21-6 in the fourth quarter, won despite shooting 16 of 32 from the free-throw line in the game.

Brady Ward led IVC with 10 points.

Erie-Prophetstown 57, Orion 46: A huge fourth-quarter rally carried the ninth-seeded Erie-Prophetstown Panthers to an opening-round upset of the eighth-seeded Orion Chargers in Class 2A West Carroll Regional action Saturday evening.

Caleb Naftzger scored a game-high 21 points and senior Michael Collins added 16 to help the Panthers fight back from a 39-27 deficit after three quarters to win going away.

E-P outscored the host Chargers 20-7 in the fourth quarter and denied them a shot to play in the sectional they host in two weeks.

Seniors Trey Erdmann (15) and Xavyor Winter (10) led Orion’s scoring as the Chargers finished 15-18.

The Panthers (11-17) advance to face second-seeded Mercer County on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Fulton 62, Forreston 49: Baylen Damhoff scored 19 points and Ethan Price added 16 to lead the Fulton Steamers to Saturday’s Class 1A Fulton Regional quarterfinal contest.

The Steamers move on to play in their own regional semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

East Dubuque 45, Morrison 39: Morrison High School could only muster seven second-half points Saturday as the Mustangs had their boys basketball season end Saturday in a loss to hosting East Dubuque.

The 10th-seeded Mustangs (12-16) led 28-21 at halftime before going cold against the seventh-seeded East Dubuque team that advances to play third-seeded Galena on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. at Fulton High School.

Junior Brenden Martin carried the scoring load for the Mustangs, popping for a game-high 20 points. Morrison, which had just one basket in the third quarter to lose the lead, only had five players crack the scoring column in the setback.

East Dubuque (16-15) only had five players score as well, led by juniors Aidan Colin (16) and Carter Widmeier (12).

Annawan 50, Ridgewood 28: Brody Childs scored 13 points and Gabe Sims 11 to lead the Annawan High School boys basketball team to a victory in Saturday’s Class 1A Monmouth United Regional opener.

The eighth-seeded Braves raced out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and kept building on the advantage that grew to 29-11 at halftime over the 14th-seeded Spartans.

The win moves the Braves into Wednesday’s regional semifinal clash against third-seeded Elmwood at 7:30 p.m.

Junior Garrett Vincent led the Spartans with nine points.

-- Staff report