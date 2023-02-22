Brad Storm said in an email to the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times he will not be retained as the Geneseo High School boys’ basketball coach for next season.

Geneseo finished an 0-27 season last Saturday with a first-round regional loss to Galesburg on the road, 62-20.

“With extreme frustration and disappointment, I will not be able to implement plans to continue to build the Geneseo basketball program back into what it could and should be,” Storm wrote. “I was informed that I will not be hired back as basketball coach despite my desire to continue.

“Any players who have played for me know that I would never quit because something is difficult and we promote that character trait. They know that, if anything, I would instead use that as a reason not to quit and instead work even harder, as we did last season under difficult circumstances.”

Geneseo had around 20 players in its entire basketball program this past season.

According to Storm, the school’s administration told him there was a perception players were not going out for the team because of him.

“If that is true, then there is a definite need for a new voice to lead the program,” Storm wrote. “If that isn’t true, and obviously I believe there are other reasons why there happened to be the lack of players going out, then Geneseo lost a coach who truly loved and worked hard for the program and players in it.

“It hurts.”

The Geneseo Community School District posted the opening on its website Wednesday.

Before this season’s struggles, the Maple Leafs were 9-19 last year and 6-9 in the shortened spring season because of COVID-19. Storm led Geneseo to a 21-10 record and a Class 3A regional championship in the 2019-20 season behind all-stater Isaiah Rivera.

A former player and assistant coach at Geneseo, Storm spent 16 of the last 20 years leading the program.

He directed the Maple Leafs to an 81-56 record over five seasons before stepping away from coaching in the spring of 2008 to spend more time with family. He returned to the position in the summer of 2012.

“(It) has made my life richer because of the players, parents and coaches that have also been part of that journey,” Storm wrote.

“I hope that the program will have a new leader that cares for the program as much as I do.”