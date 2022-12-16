Prep boys basketball: Genesis Shootout storylines

The 28th annual Genesis Shootout takes place Saturday at Augustana College's Carver Center. The seven-game boys basketball extravaganza begins at 10 a.m. with Alleman facing Davenport Central and concludes around 8 p.m. with Pleasant Valley squaring off with Moline.

Here are some storylines to follow:

Can Illinois snap the skid?

The Illinois side hasn’t won the Genesis Shootout since 2014 and now trails Iowa 80-77 in games played. Iowa leads the event 14-11-2.

The 2021 edition was the closest it had been since 2016, but Iowa edged Illinois 4-3. Iowa clinched the event in Game 6 when Pleasant Valley took down Rock Island 66-63.

The Western Big 6 Conference will bring a lot of talent to the Carver Center on Saturday.

Moline, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, brings a loaded roster that includes two University of Iowa signees in Owen Freeman and Brock Harding. The 6-1 Maroons are averaging more than 80 points per game with the pair on the floor.

Rock Island opened the season 6-0 behind the play of senior shooting guard Cameron Atkinson, but the Rocks dropped two straight before a win over Normal Community on Tuesday. Rock Island (7-2) and Bettendorf (3-2) could play out to be one of the closest and most impactful games of the event when Bettendorf transfer Cameron Figgs faces his former team.

Sterling (6-2) has also jumped out to a nice start to the season and could push Assumption (3-1) in the third matchup of the day.

Yet if Illinois is going to win, it will need a win in Game 5 between United Township and Davenport West. The Panthers lost 53-40 to Assumption last year, but first-team All-WB6 transfer Bristol Lewis has aided UT to an 8-1 start that includes double-digit victories over Rock Island, Riverdale and Galesburg.

Can Illinois find an early win?

The four aforementioned Illinois teams are its best opportunity for victories on Saturday, but Alleman, Geneseo and Galesburg will all have a chance to steal a game for the Illinois side.

Alleman took the Genesis Shootout’s largest ever defeat when it lost to Davenport West 94-24 last year, but the Pioneers return in 2022 under new guidance with coach Rick Thomas.

The 56-game WB6 losing streak ended with a 42-41 victory over Geneseo, plus the Pioneers picked up a win over Abingdon-Avon. Alleman (2-9) starts the event against Davenport Central (2-3).

The Maple Leafs (0-7) have had as little as seven available players in varsity games this season, but freshman Landon Nordstrom has quickly become the team's leading scorer. Geneseo will face Davenport North (0-5), which won this Shootout matchup last season 69-33. Depending on Friday’s results, both teams could be searching for their first win of the season.

Fast start key for Iowa

During its streak of six straight Genesis Shootout titles, the Iowa side has dominated in the early portion of the schedule.

Mississippi Athletic Conference schools have won at least three of the first four games in the Shootout every year between 2015-19. The Iowa side took the first, third, fifth and sixth games a year ago to prevail.

Davenport Central, Davenport North, Assumption and North Scott are in the first four games for Iowa this year.

Central is 15-8 in Shootout games. North, despite being winless on the season, is facing Geneseo, a team it beat by 36 points in last year's event.

Assumption, even with three sophomores playing prominent minutes, has been solid in the early going with wins over Dubuque Wahlert, Davenport North and Clinton.

North Scott, meanwhile, has climbed to seventh in the Iowa Class 4A state rankings following a 4-0 start.

Later tip time

Davenport West is accustomed to playing morning basketball at the Genesis Shootout in recent seasons. The Falcons have been penciled into the 10 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. contest each season since 2015 and fared quite well with five wins in six tries.

The Falcons won't need to worry about setting an alarm to arrive at the gym on time this year. Coach David Robinson's squad is in the fifth game, taking on United Township around 4:15 p.m.

West already has been tested this young season, falling to Class 4A seventh-ranked Iowa City West (56-51) and coming up just short in overtime to preseason conference favorite Pleasant Valley (64-63).

It will be the first time these schools have met in the Shootout since 2007, a 56-46 victory for the Panthers.

The nightcap

Pleasant Valley and Moline will end the event with a matchup that will tip a little before 8 p.m., and it will feature some of the top talent in the area.

Moline’s Freeman and Harding will draw most of the attention, but the Maroons also run out Grant Welch, Trey Taylor and Jasper Ogburn, all of whom played significant minutes for a regional title squad a year ago.

The Maroons ended the event last season with a win over North Scott, but the Spartans await this year, and PV hasn’t lost at the Genesis Shootout since 2013.

Elijah Wallace (6-foot-5) and Max Muszalski (6-5) will try to use their size to stop the 6-11 Freeman while returning All-MAC players Connor Borbeck and David Gorsline lead the scoring.

Game 7 hasn’t decided the Shootout since 2013, when Bettendorf defeated Rock Island to give Iowa the 4-3 advantage.