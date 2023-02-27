The Moline High School boys' basketball team went through the Western Big 6 Conference undefeated this season.

It was rewarded with the league's player of the year and two first-team picks.

University of Iowa recruit and senior guard Brock Harding was voted the conference's most valuable player and senior post and future Hawkeye Owen Freeman joined Harding on the five-player first team.

Harding, a first team selection a year ago and the school's all-time scoring leader, led the WB6 in scoring, assists, steals, 3-pointers and assist-to-turnover ratio in conference games. Harding averaged 17.2 points and made 44 shots from beyond the arc in 14 league games.

Freeman, a 6-foot-10 post that transferred from Brady-Bourbonnais High School, was third in WB6 scoring at 16 points a contest.

The other three players named to the first team were United Township senior Bristol Lewis, Quincy sophomore Bradley Longcor III and Sterling junior Andre Klaver. Lewis and Longcor were first-team choices a year ago as well.

Lewis was second in the conference in scoring at 16.4 points while Klaver tossed in 15.6 points a game in WB6 play and Longcor averaged 11.9.

In voting by the league head coaches, United Township had two players recognized on the second team in guards De'Vontay Wright and Omarion Roberts.

Moline senior Grant Welch, Rock Island senior Cam Atkinson, Quincy sophomore Keshaun Thomas and Sterling junior Lucas Austin also were second-team recipients.

Moline is the first team to run the table in the WB6 since Rock Island accomplished the milestone in 2016, and the first team to win 14 games in the conference since adding Sterling and Geneseo.

Moline, Rock Island, Quincy and Sterling will compete in sectional semifinal contests this week.

Western Big 6 All Conference Teams

First team -- Brock Harding, Sr., Guard, Moline; Bristol Lewis, Sr., Guard, UTHS; Owen Freeman, Sr., Center, Moline; Bradley Longcor III, So., Guard, Quincy; Andre Klaver, Jr., Guard, Sterling

Second team -- Lucas Austin, Junior, Forward, Sterling; De’Vontay Wright, Sr., Guard, UTHS; Grant Welch, Sr., Guard, Moline; Cameron Atkinson, Sr., Guard, Rock Island; Keshaun Thomas, So., Forward, Quincy; Omarian Roberts, Sr., Guard, UTHS

Honorable mention -- Carter Clary, Sr., Forward, Galesburg; Camden Brown, Jr., Guard, Quincy; Dominic Rhoden, Jr., Guard, UTHS; KJ Lamonte, Jr., Guard, Rock Island

MVP -- Brock Harding (Moline)