Prep boys basketball: Hayslett, Blue Devils romp River Kings

Tracy Hayslett and the Davenport Central boys basketball team stole any chance Clinton had for victory Tuesday night during a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle in George Marshall Gym.

Hayslett recorded four of his game-high seven steals in a pivotal third quarter as the Blue Devils converted 28 turnovers from Clinton into 22 points en route to an eventual 83-54 win.

Central (5-3, 3-2 MAC) led 32-24 at halftime but cranked up its full-court press and ball pressure and the River Kings buckled under the weight. In the first 95 seconds of the second half, Clinton (0-7, 0-5) had six turnovers, four of which the Blue Devils converted into eight points.

Hayslett and Readus each had a pair of steals that turned into layups. Charles Jones also notched two steals and Tsuirad Moore went on a personal 7-0 run that allowed Central to up its lead to 47-32.

Clinton never recovered.

Of the 28 turnovers for the game, 18 were steals by the winners. Readus finished the game with five steals.

Hayslett, who also had nine points and four assists, gave credit to his teammates for his ability to take chances in the press.

“I can just trust my teammates to have my back with help defense,” Hayslett said. “Even if we get into a scramble situation, I trust they can come through for me.”

Hayslett's constant ball-pressure on Clinton’s guards, even when Central was not pressing, caused many bad passes and forced the River Kings into hurried decisions.

“We like to push people (on defense) as much as we can,” Hayslett said. “If we can continue to play like this, and get better at what we are doing, there aren’t many teams that will be able to stop us.”

Moore finished with 14 points as four Blue Devils players reached double figures in scoring and two others finished with nine points.

Readus and Hanssen each added 11 points. Gott tallied 16 points and nine rebounds and Blake Busch came off the bench to contribute nine points and five rebounds.

The Blue Devils also had 14 assists on their 32 field goals for the game, a point Central coach Ryan Hill said he was pleased with.

The 83 points is a season-high for Central

“I really thought, midway through the third quarter until midway through the fourth quarter, we shared the ball really well,” Hill said. “We had a lot of guys scoring the basketball and things were clicking.”

But Hill concluded that the defensive effort from his team, and especially Hayslett, sets the tone.

“Tracy is just a really good defender and he is a point man for us and when he is feeling it and really anticipating those passes (defensively), it can really change the game for us,” Hill said.

Lucas Weiner led the visitors with 11 points and eight rebounds but the key offensive figure for Clinton did not score until there were 4 minutes left in the third quarter and Central had built its lead.

Tavian Bailey and DeAndre Smith each had nine points while Aiden Thomas chipped in eight points and six rebounds for the River Kings.