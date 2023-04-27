After a dozen years at Davenport Central as an assistant and head boys' basketball coach, Ryan Hill is taking his clipboard and whistle across the river.

Hill has been offered and accepted the head boys' basketball job at Geneseo High School for the 2023-24 season.

"When I saw it come open, it looked like an attractive job to me," Hill said. "The Western Big 6 (Conference) is a competitive league and something that intrigued me.

"It is a good community, one that takes a lot of pride in their sports."

Hill, who will teach English at Geneseo High School, spent 10 of his 12 years at Central as an assistant coach to Craig Wurdinger.

In Hill's two seasons leading the Blue Devils, they were 4-18 and then 14-8. Central was 12-6 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this winter, good for fourth place.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, did not retain longtime coach Brad Storm following an 0-27 season.

"We were impressed with the plan Ryan outlined to turn the program around," Geneseo athletic director Joe Nichols said in a statement. "He had researched our situation and realizes where we are while seeing the opportunity that we have.

"He has a developmental approach that focuses on the processes and routines to create great players.”

Hill said it is difficult leaving Central.

"It was an emotional decision," Hill stated. "I built a lot of close friendships with a lot of people and a lot of different players during my time there.

"Ultimately, having some of the conversations with my family and close friends, everybody has been supportive of it. I'm excited for the opportunity."

Geneseo is not far removed from success in boys' basketball. The Maple Leafs won 21 games and a Class 3A regional championship in the 2019-20 season.

The program, though, has 15 wins versus 55 losses the past three years.

"There is a little bit of a rebuild there," Hill said, "but it is more about aligning a few of the pieces, bringing in a new voice and structure to the program. We want to get guys excited about the program again and excited about basketball.

"There is talent in the community."

The appeal of playing in some holiday tournaments, something not currently offered in Iowa, and the tradition of the Big 6 were difficult to pass up.

"A lot of great venues in the Big 6," Hill said. "From close friends and people who are around it, those environments are fun be in."

Hill plans to observe and cultivate relationships with the players, community and current staff this summer and early in the fall.

"I want to hear their input on what has gone well and what they want to see changed," Hill said. "I've watched a little bit of film and have some of my ideas. We'll incorporate everything and put a good product on the floor."

Hill's wife, Marci, is an assistant coach with the Pleasant Valley High School girls' program. They have three kids, all under the age of 7.

"I'm extremely blessed to have a wife that is so supportive of my coaching career," Hill said. "Athletics play a huge part in our family, with siblings on both sides of our family being coaches.

"It's been wonderful bringing my kids to practices and games and having them around. It’s exciting for me, but they get excited as well.”