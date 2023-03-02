FRIDAY'S IHSA SECTIONAL FINALS

Class 4A at Moline: Moline (31-3) vs. O'Fallon (24-7), 7 p.m.

Semifinal outcomes: The Maroons were able to defend their home floor at Wharton Field House in Tuesday's semifinal round, knocking off Normal Community 68-51 to avenge last year's sectional semifinal setback at the hands of the Ironmen. At Alton High School, the Panthers jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead on Quincy and never took their foot off the gas, rolling to a 64-35 win over the Blue Devils.

Moline starters: G: Brock Harding (6-1 Sr.), Jasper Ogburn (6-0 Sr.) and Grant Welch (6-4 Sr.). F: Trey Taylor (6-5 So.) and Owen Freeman (6-10 Sr.).

What's next: Friday's winner advances to Monday's 7:30 p.m. Normal Super-Sectional at Illinois State University's CEFCU Arena to face the winner of the Bolingbrook Sectional final between Joliet West and Oswego East.

Class 2A at Geneseo: Rockridge (26-4) vs. Princeton (32-2), 7 p.m.

Semifinal outcomes: The Tigers took control early and never let up as they blitzed Riverdale 77-40 in their semifinal match. The Rockets saw Rock Falls hang tough for nearly three quarters, but opened up a 16-point lead going to the fourth and rode that to a 66-46 victory.

Rockridge starters: G: Jase Whiteman (6-2 Sr.) and Landon Wheatley (5-11 So.). C: T.J. Wilson (6-6 Jr.). F: Carson Klemme (6-4 Jr.) and Landon Bull (6-4 So.).

What's next: Friday's winner advances to Monday's 7 p.m. Sterling Super-Sectional at Sterling High School's Homer Musgrave Fieldhouse and will face the winner of the Johnsburg Sectional final between Aurora Christian and Rockford Lutheran.

Class 1A at Lanark Eastland: Fulton (26-9) vs. Scales Mound (30-5), 7 p.m.

Semifinal outcomes: Taking on a 30-win Pecatonica club, the Steamers opened up an early lead and battled to maintain it. Up by just five going into the fourth quarter, Fulton opened up a double-digit advantage with three minutes remaining and went on to a 62-51 victory. Scales Mound found itself pushed to the limit by South Beloit, but last year's 1A third-place state squad had the finishing kick to earn a 60-57 double-overtime victory.

Fulton starters: G: Payton Curley (5-9 Sr.), Trevor Tiesman (5-10 Jr.) and Dom Kramer (6-1 So.). C: Baylen Damhoff (6-6 Jr.). F: Ethan Price (6-4 Sr.).

What's next: Friday's winner advances to Monday's 7 p.m. DeKalb Super-Sectional at Northern Illinois University's Convocation Center and will meet the winner of the Elgin Sectional final between Chicago Hope and Chicago Marshall.