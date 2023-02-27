CLASS 4A AT MOLINE

Tuesday: G1 (at Alton High School): O'Fallon (23-7) vs. Quincy (26-4), 7 p.m.; G2 (at Wharton Field House): Normal Community (20-13) vs. Moline (30-3), 7 p.m. Friday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Last Friday's 71-39 win over regional host Bradley-Bourbonnais gave the Western Big 6 champion Maroons 30 victories in a season for the first time in program history; Moline had broken the existing single-season record of 28 wins (set by its 2004 Class AA Elite Eight squad and tied by last year's Maroon club) with its 74-54 win over Minooka in the regional semifinals. ... Moline faced Normal Community at Wharton just over two weeks ago on Feb. 11, posting a 64-39 victory. ... The Maroons have now won back-to-back regional titles for the second time in head coach Sean Taylor's seven seasons at the helm, having previously done so in 2016 and '17, and now look for their first sectional championship since last reaching state in '04. ... Among the other clubs here, Normal Community (which topped United Township 63-45) in the Pekin Regional semifinals) is coming off its third straight regional title and last won sectionals in 2015, when the Ironmen were 4A state runners-up. ... Quincy is coming off regional and sectional titles last season, while O'Fallon took its first regional title since 2020 and now shoots for its first sectional plaque since it took fourth at state in 2010.

Moline starters: G: Brock Harding (6-1 Sr.), Jasper Ogburn (6-0 Sr.) and Grant Welch (6-4 Sr.). F: Trey Taylor (6-5 So.) and Owen Freeman (6-10 Sr.).

Next round: The Moline Sectional champion advances to next Monday's Normal Super-Sectional at Illinois State University, and will face the winner of the Bolingbrook Sectional in a 7:30 p.m. matchup.

CLASS 3A AT GALESBURG

Tuesday: G1: Rock Island (21-12) vs. Peoria Richwoods (22-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday: G2: Metamora (29-2) vs. Sterling (24-8), 7 p.m. Friday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Rock Island's 55-44 win over regional host Dunlap last Friday earned the Rocks their third consecutive regional championship and their seventh in the last eight IHSA postseasons. They now shoot for their first sectional title 2011, the season in which Rock Island went 30-3 under current head coach Marc Polite's predecessor, Thom Sigel, and won the Class 3A state championship. ... This is the Rocks' first meeting with Richwoods this season. ... Speaking of Richwoods, the Knights brought home their first regional plaque since 2010, which was also the last time they won a sectional title; Richwoods finished second in the 3A state tournament that year. ... Sterling is coming off its first regional title since winning back-to-back crowns in 2017 and '18; the Golden Warriors last took a sectional championship in 2008. ... Metamora repeated as regional champions and now looks to do the same at sectionals after finishing as 3A state runner-up last March.

Rock Island starters: G: Cameron Atkinson (6-4 Sr.), K.J. LaMonte (6-3 Jr.) and Marcus McQueen (6-0 So.). F: Dezmund Jackson (6-3 Jr.) and Terrmell Akers (6-6 Sr.).

Next round: The Galesburg Sectional champion advances to next Monday's Ottawa Super-Sectional to face the winner of the Burlington Central Sectional in a 7 p.m. matchup.

CLASS 2A AT ORION

Tuesday: G1: Princeton (31-2) vs. Riverdale (17-16), 7 p.m. Wednesday: G2: Rockridge (25-4) vs. Rock Falls (17-17), 7 p.m. Friday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Rockridge cashed in on home-court advantage in last week's regional rounds with wins over Three Rivers West rivals Monmouth-Roseville (45-37) and Sherrard (41-25) to earn its third consecutive regional title, its longest such streak since winning four straight from 2013-16, a stretch that included a third-place state finish in 2015 and a second-place effort in '16. The Rockets now seek back-to-back sectional titles for the first time since the '15 and '16 seasons; they finished fourth at state last March. ... Rockridge met Rock Falls on Nov. 25 at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout, with Rockridge prevailing 63-37. ... Winning its first regional title since 2012 with a 50-47 win over TRAC West rival Erie-Prophetstown at West Carroll earned Riverdale a matchup with Three Rivers East champion Princeton, which was ranked first in 2A at one point this season and was No. 4 in the final Illinois Associated Press state ratings. The Rams won their only two sectional titles in 1975 and '76, with the '75 squad reaching the Class A state quarterfinals. ... Winning its first regional title since 2019, Rock Falls last won sectionals in 2006, capping a run of seven sectional titles in eight seasons (including the 1999 Class A state championship). ... Princeton won back-to-back regional titles for the first time since winning three in a row from 2009-11, a span that included the Tigers' most recent sectional championship (2009).

Riverdale starters: G: Ethan Kiddoo (5-11 Sr.), Jake Willems (6-3 Jr.) and Carson Dalaska (5-8 Sr.). F: Trent Doty (5-9 Sr.) and Brody Clark (6-1 So.).

Rockridge starters: G: Jase Whiteman (6-2 Sr.) and Landon Wheatley (5-11 So.). C: T.J. Wilson (6-6 Jr.). F: Carson Klemme (6-4 Jr.) and Landon Bull (6-4 So.).

Next round: The Orion Sectional champion advances to next Monday's Sterling Super-Sectional to face the winning of the Johnsburg Sectional in a 7 p.m. matchup.

CLASS 1A AT LANARK EASTLAND

Tuesday: G1: Pecatonica (30-4) vs. Fulton (25-9), 7 p.m. Wednesday: G2: Scales Mound (29-5) vs. South Beloit (27-5), 7 p.m. Friday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: All three division champions in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference are here, with Fulton repeating as NUIC South Division champions, Pecatonica winning the North and Scales Mound taking the West Division title. ... Fulton rallied from eight down to top East Dubuque 48-42 at home and win just its second regional title since the 2000-01 season; the Steamers' previous title in that span came in 2020. The most recent of Fulton's three sectional-title teams was its Class A state quarterfinal squad of 1973. ... Pecatonica was a repeat regional champion for the first time since winning three straight from 1995-97; the Indians have never won a sectional crown. ... Scales Mound is looking to follow-up last season's third-place finish at the 1A state tournament. ... South Beloit is also a repeat regional champion, the Sobos' third such title since winning five in a six-season span from 1973-78.

Fulton starters: G: Payton Curley (5-9 Sr.), Trevor Tiesman (5-10 Jr.) and Dom Kramer (6-1 So.). C: Baylen Damhoff (6-6 Jr.). F: Ethan Price (6-4 Sr.).

Next round: The Eastland Regional champion advances to next Monday's DeKalb Super-Sectional at Northern Illinois University to face the winner of the Elgin Sectional in a 6 p.m. matchup.