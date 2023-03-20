Some of the top seniors from Illinois and Iowa got to put on their high school uniforms one last time in Monday night’s Pepsi All Star Game and Augustana College’s Carver Center.

There were no-look passes, deep 3-pointers, and breakaway dunks as each team had plenty of highlights.

In the end, it was the first team to 100 as Illinois won 129-118.

In the first half, Rock Island’s Cam Atkinson helped the Illinois side to a 59-52 lead behind 17 points after 20 minutes. During the halftime break, Atkinson and Princeton’s Grady Thompson met in the dunk contest final with Thompson coming out on top.

Atkinson finished with 22 points and eight rebounds and was named MVP after the game.

Atkinson, who is considering going to prep school for a year after high school, enjoyed one last run with his teammates and rivals.

"It was cool, one last time to put on the jersey," he said. "It's kind of surreal, but it was cool to play with my rivals. It was fun."

Illinois remained in control for most of the second half as Moline's Grant Welch started to catch fire. Coming off helping the Maroons to their first state title in school history two weekends ago, Welch showed how lethal he can be when his shot is going.

Welch hit five-pointers in the second half, even hitting front iron on a half-court heat check. He finished with 23 points to lead the Illinois side.

Also in double figures for Illinois were Sterling's JP Schilling (11), United Township's duo of Bristol Lewis (12) and Omarion Roberts (18), Rockridge's Jase Whiteman (15), and Thompson (16), who was a late addition to the roster.

Iowa was within striking distance down the stretch, but Illinois' 3-point barrage was too much to overcome.

Illinois hit 21 3-pointers to nine for Iowa.

Atkinson said it was unique to experience a game like this one. Trying some flashier plays added to the fun.

"I was trying to pull of some extra stuff, it was a lot of sun," he said. "It's cool, because the season's over with and we get to put on the jersey one last time."

Assumption's Rico Byrd scored a game-high 27 points for Iowa, followed by Wilton's Caden Kirkman (23), Davenport West's Landon Winston (22), North Scott's Tyler Watkins (12), and Bettendorf's Taydem Arguello (10).

Byrd has a unique perspective having played on the Illinois side for Alleman before transferring to Assumption in Iowa.

Byrd wasn't sure how competitive the exhibition game would be, but the contest exceeded his expectations.

"Most fun game I've played in a long time. It was amazing," he said. "I got to play against guys I played against my freshman and sophomore year before I transferred over to Assumption, so that was fun to play against them one more time.

"And I got to play with guys I played against for the past two years, and that was even more fun."

Illinois finished 50 of 102 from the field and Iowa was 50 of 98.

Byrd, who is uncommitted on his plans after high school, said it was a great way to showcase the basketball talent on both sides of the river.

"You've got people from across the river that can hoop, the competition was amazing," he said. "I loved it."

Photos: Illinois defeats Iowa in All-Star Boys Basketball Game,129-118