Wilton High School's Caden Kirkman was left off the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's All-State boys' basketball teams last season after averaging nearly 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks per game.

He was not snubbed a second time.

Kirkman, who led all of Class 2A in scoring at 27.4 points per game, was selected to the eight-player first team in voting by sports writers and coaches across the state.

Headed to Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., the 6-foot-8 Kirkman also registered 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 blocks per game for the 18-win Beavers who bowed out in the district final against eventual state semifinalist Pella Christian.

Kirkman finished his high school career with a school-record 1,833 points and 975 rebounds with almost 300 assists and 300 blocks. Wilton compiled a 35-11 record the past two seasons.

Bettendorf High School's Caden Wilkins was a second-team selection in Class 4A. Voted the Mississippi Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Wilkins averaged 19.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for a Bettendorf squad which won 15 games.

Wilkins, a 6-7 junior, had a season-high 34 points against Davenport Central on Jan. 31 and recorded a 30-point, 19-rebound showing versus Davenport North on Feb. 14.

Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck and Camanche's Zane Witt were third-team selections in 4A and 2A.

Borbeck, a senior wing, helped the Spartans reach the state semifinals for the first time in seven seasons. He averaged a team-best 12 points along with 4.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Witt, a 6-foot-8 senior, recorded a team-best 17 points, 3.6 assists and nearly 3 blocks per contest. He also collected 6.5 rebounds a game.

Waukee Northwest's Pryce Sandfort was voted Mr. Iowa Basketball. The 6-7 senior guard averaged 25.2 points and 11 rebounds per game while leading the Wolves to a Central Iowa Metropolitan League Championship and a 4A state runner-up finish.

The four-star University of Iowa signee, younger brother of current Hawkeye Payton Sandfort, capped his prep career with 1,695 career points.

IPSWA All-State teams

Class 4A

First team

Pryce Sandfort, sr., Waukee Northwest; Omaha Biliew, sr., Waukee; Redek Born, jr., Norwalk; Kade Kelderman, sr., Waukee Northwest; Colby Dolphin, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Kenzie Reed, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Luke Winkel, jr., Ankeny Centennial; Drew Kingery, sr., Indianola

Second team

Caden Wilkins, jr., Bettendorf; Dallas Bear, sr., Cedar Falls; Vance Peiffer, sr., Waukee; Preston Dobbs, sr., Sioux City East; Curtis Stinson, so., West Des Moines Valley; Carson Johnson, jr., Ankeny; Keishaun Pendleton, sr., Waterloo West; Traijan Sain, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington

Third team (local only)

Connor Borbeck, sr., Pleasant Valley

Class 3A

First team

Colby Collison, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Brayson Laube, sr., Marion; Chase Henderson, sr., Des Moines Hoover; Derek Weisskopf, jr., Williamsburg; Matt Knoll, jr., Sioux City Heelan; Aidan Yamikoski, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Joe Bean, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Jaxson Fried, sr., Bondurant-Farrar

Second team

Cole Plowman, sr., Newton; Benjamin Beckman, jr., Decorah; Jesse Van Kalsbeek, jr., MOC-Floyd Valley; Payton Hagans, jr., Mount Pleasant; Travaughn Luyobya, sr., Clear Lake; Elijah Vos, sr., Des Moines Hoover; Reggie Postal, jr., North Polk; Jake Benzing, jr., Solon

Class 2A

First team

Padraig Gallagher, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Caden Kirkman, sr., Wilton; Zach Lutmer, sr., Central Lyon; Owen Larson, jr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Jacob Hargans, sr., Sioux Central; Preston Ries, jr., Monticello; Jonoven Wilkinson, jr., Roland-Story; Garrett Hempen, sr., Aplington-Parkersburg

Second team

Holden Arnaman, jr., West Branch; Tate Petersen, sr., Monticello; Kaden Van Regenmorter, so., Western Christian; Andrew Austin, sr., Central Lyon; Drew Chance, sr., Albia; Gavin Thomas, sr., Aplington-Parkersburg; Zach Driscoll, so., MFL MarMac; Reece Vander Zee, jr., Central Lyon

Third team (local only)

Zane Witt, sr., Camanche

Class 1A

First team

Josh Sanderson, sr., Grand View Christian; Blaise Porter, sr., New London; Preston Gillespie, sr., Dunkerton; William Kibrus, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Carter Sievers, sr., Newell-Fonda; Tate Haughenbury, sr., North Linn; Casey Gardner, sr., Dunkerton; Sage Evans, sr., West Harrison

Second team

Doug Taylor, sr., Mason City Newman; Keaton Bonderson, sr., LeMars Gehlen; Jaxson Bunkers, sr., Remsen St. Mary's; Mason Harter, sr., Wapsie Valley; Ty Pflughaupt, sr., North Linn; Toryn Severson, so., Madrid; Jaixen Frost, sr., Mount Ayr; Koleson Evans, sr., West Harrison

Mr. Basketball: Pryce Sandfort (Waukee Northwest)