It could have been easy for Assumption High School's boys basketball team to fold on Thursday night.

It tried and tried to whittle six, seven, eight and even nine-point deficits all night long. It played with heavy hearts in thinking of Luke Klostermann's mom that is battling breast cancer up in Mayo Clinic.

"It's that fire, everybody on the team has it," Knights senior guard Rico Byrd said. "We fought down to the wire."

Assumption had two looks in under 20 seconds right near the basket.

Dubuque Wahlert put the fire out.

The Golden Eagles made those shot attempts contested and they avoided a mistake in the final moments to prevail 52-51 in a Class 3A Substate 5 semifinal at Assumption High School.

"We knew they were cooking some plays up," Golden Eagles coach Tom English said. "We caught a break and did a good job taking care of it."

The triumph sends Wahlert (13-10) to Monday's substate final against fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier held at West Delaware High School in Manchester. Tip is slated for 7 p.m.

The Knights left their own gym in heartbreak.

"Man ... it is tough," Byrd said while the tears dropped. "I know we could have went farther. There's so much talent on this team, so many young guys. I'm looking forward to their futures the most.

"The thing that hurts the most is I won't be able to wear that … Assumption jersey no more."

For much of the night, Wahlert was in control.

Each time Assumption crawled to within four to six points, the Golden Eagles had a response. They led by as much as nine in the third quarter and had seven-point cushions entering the locker room and the final eight minutes.

"I wouldn't call it frustrating," Knights coach Joe Ewen said. "I thought our guys played hard. We got the stops when we needed to."

Then, Assumption found another gear.

Damyen Jackson canned a corner 3-pointer, Klostermann scored off a turnover and Braylon Thomsen swished a wide-open trifecta for an 8-0 spree to bring the Knights within 46-45 with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left.

"Basketball is a game of runs," Byrd stated.

Even with their backs against the wall, English was far from concerned.

"I knew from the demeanor of our guys, they weren't going to give this game to them," he said.

Golden Eagles center Duke Faley made two of his seven free throws to up the lead back to three. Byrd answered with a wing 3 to tie the game at 48.

After Wahlert responded with a bucket, sophomore Joey Funderburk buried a triple to give Assumption its first lead since late in the second quarter.

"It was that two-minute swing where we hit some and that gave us an opportunity," Ewen said. "They weren't shooting great, but they found enough baskets to take the lead."

Faley scored what turned out to be the go-ahead bucket with under two minutes to go. Still, the Knights had their chances.

Jackson came up with a steal and they called timeout with 19.5 seconds left. Off the inbound, Klostermann put up a hook shot that caromed off the rim, but Jackson secured the offensive rebound.

With 4.5 left on the clock, Assumption was gifted another opportunity.

Thomsen took a shot on the right side of the basket that missed and Wahlert grabbed the board with 1.2 left. Assumption fouled once, but the clock ticked down to 0.7.

"We just wanted to throw deep and we executed it well," English said.

The heaved inbound pass was tipped away and it sent the Golden Eagles into euphoria. They get a second meeting with Xavier, which they beat 57-52 on Jan. 10.

Jack Walsh paced Wahlert with 14 points while Faley chipped in 13.

"Just didn't fall, that's basketball," Ewen said. "Just proud of our guys. Proud of the effort they gave and proud of the year they had."

Byrd ended his prep basketball career with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Thomsen also scored 13 points for Assumption.

It says goodbye to a six-member senior class. When the gym cleared out, Byrd and Klostermann sat next to each other in the bleachers overlooking the court.

"I couldn't have asked for a better squad to run with," Byrd said. "You look at us, you say, 'Oh they're super young, they're going to be chaotic.' The young guys, they love the game."

Jackson, Funderburk and Thomsen will be the core Ewen builds around next winter. Joe Tallman, another rotation piece, also returns.

"We're excited about them, 10 guys back off this group alone," Ewen said. "They're gym rats. They're hungry, I think a loss like this, it only makes them hungrier."

Dubuque Wahlert 52, Assumption 51

WAHLERT (13-10) — Quinn Walsh 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Smith 3-4 2-3 8, Jack Walsh 6-10 2-2 14, Nolan Berendes 3-9 0-0 8, Seamus Crahan 2-5 2-2 6, Duke Faley 3-7 7-8 13, Patrick Fitzgerald 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-37 13-15 52.

ASSUMPTION (13-10) — Damyen Jackson 3-5 0-1 8, Rico Byrd 5-10 1-2 13, Keaton Thissen 0-1 0-0 0, Braylon Thomsen 5-9 2-2 13, Nick Curoe 1-1 0-0 3, Luke Klostermann 3-11 0-0 6, Joey Funderburk 2-5 0-0 6, Joe Tallman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-44 3-5 51.

Wahlert;16;14;14;8;--;52

Assumption;13;10;14;14;--;51

3-point goals — Wahlert 3-16 (Berendes 2-8, Fitzgerald 1-1, Faley 0-3, J. Walsh 0-2, Smith 0-1, Crahan 0-1); Assumption 8-19 (Byrd 2-5, Jackson 2-4, Funderburk 2-4, Thomsen 1-3, Curoe 1-1, Thissen 0-1, Klostermann 0-1). Rebounds — Wahlert 15 (Crahan 4); Assumption 20 (Klostermann 5). Turnovers — Wahlert 10, Assumption 15. Total fouls — Wahlert 11, Assumption 14. Fouled out — None.