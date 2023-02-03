ELDRIDGE — Bettendorf came into Friday’s game at North Scott as the hottest team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs were riding a six-game winning streak and had won nine of their last 10.

But the Lancers put the visitors on ice in the fourth quarter.

North Scott clamped down defensively to hold Bettendorf to just three points on 0-for-11 shooting in the fourth quarter as the Lancers rallied for a 54-44 win at The Pit.

“We knew they were coming in hot. But we knew if we did what we were supposed to do, we could take anybody,” North Scott’s Drew Kilburg said.

Bettendorf’s Taydem Arguello hit his fifth 3-pointer of the night in the waning moments of the third quarter giving the Bulldogs a slim 41-40 lead heading into the fourth. But Arguello’s trifecta was Bettendorf’s final made field goal of the evening.

“Defense is the most important thing,” Kilburg said. “We knew if we got stops on defense, our offense would take care of itself.”

Bettendorf big man Asher Wade made one of two free throws to start the fourth quarter and give the Bulldogs a two-point lead. But Kilburg hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night on the other end to give the Lancers (13-4, 10-4 MAC) the lead for good.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 10-4 MAC) had several chances to regain the lead after Kilburg’s 3-pointer. Arguello misfired on a shot in the lane, and then Asher had a pair of chances to put back the miss. Arguello came up empty on a pair of free throws after a technical foul. Moments later, North Scott’s Kavon Phillips hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to four.

“We went cold,” Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “We had four looks from point-blank and we didn’t make any of those shots in the fourth quarter.”

A Tyler Watkins blow-by layup and a steal that led to a Kyler Gerardy three-point play extended North Scott’s lead to nine with just over three minutes left. From there, the Lancers went on to defeat a Bulldog squad that had beaten them by 24 in Bettendorf on Dec. 10.

“Last time they beat us pretty bad, so this one was huge for us,” Watkins said.

Kilburg matched his career high with 15 points, and Gerardy added 13.

"Drew’s been a great sixth man,” North Scott coach Dave McLaughlin said. “He’s a spark for us. He gives us something different coming off the bench. He’s a creator and tonight he obviously hit some shots that he doesn’t always take.”

Led by Kilburg’s four 3-pointers, the Lancers went 10 for 20 from beyond the arc.

“They’re the best 3-point shooting team in the league,” Clark said of North Scott. “They’ve got two guys in the top five in makes, and they’re not at the top for attempts, so they’re high-percentage guys. When they shoot the ball, it’s probably going to go in. I just didn’t think we defended that. They made seven 3s in the first half on us, and then in the second half we weren’t able to keep them out of the paint.”

North Scott also limited Caden Wilkins, who entered Friday’s game second in the MAC in scoring at 19.3 points per game, to one of his lowest outputs of the season. Wilkins finished with 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

“We tried to load up and make it tough for him to drive,” McLaughlin said. “Our kids did a good job with that.”

Arguello finished with a game-high 21 points and Wade had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. But no other Bettendorf player scored.

“We struggled to score the ball,” Clark said. “We only had three guys score, and I don’t think that’s happened all season long.”

The Lancers had lost their last two games, both in The Pit. McLaughlin said his team built on Tuesday’s overtime loss to Pleasant Valley to get Friday’s win over Bettendorf.

"We want to be playing our best basketball from here on out,” he said. “The PV game was good, and we took another step tonight."

North Scott 54, Bettendorf 44

Bettendorf;14;11;16;3;—;44

North Scott;10;19;11;14;—;54

Bettendorf (12-5, 10-4) — Charlie Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Del Vecchio 0-1 0-2 0, Taydem Arguello 8-17 0-2 21, Jacob Schulz 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Wilkins 4-15 2-2 10, Jaden Tyler 0-3 0-0 0, Jake Schrader 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Kerkhoff 0-3 0-0 0, Asher Wade 6-11 1-2 13. Totals 18-51 3-8 44.

North Scott (13-4, 10-4) — Tyler Watkins 3-6 0-1 8, Kyler Gerardy 4-9 3-3 13, Brennan Reid 2-5 2-2 7, Kavon Phillips 4-11 0-1 9, Drew Sacia 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Kilburg 5-10 1-2 15, Colin Albrecht 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 6-9 54.

3-point goals: Bettendorf 5-23 (Arguello 5-12, Wilkins 0-5, Tyler 0-3, Kerkhoff 0-3), North Scott 10-20 (Kilburg 4-6, Gerardy 2-3, Watkins 2-5, Reid 1-2, Phillips 1-2, Sacia 0-1, Albrecht 0-1). Rebounds: Bettendorf 32 (Wilkins 11, Wade 11), North Scott 22 (Reid 9). Turnovers: Bettendorf 13, North Scott 7. Total fouls: Bettendorf 13, North Scott 13. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Kilburg.

Sophomores: Bettendorf 62, North Scott 56