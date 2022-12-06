Prep boys basketball: Lancers edge out Knights in MAC opener

Three starters and a key rotation piece returned for North Scott high School's boys basketball team off an unusual sub-.500 campaign last winter and early playoff exit.

Still, the Mississippi Athletic Conference coaches believe the Lancers can return to the top half of the league, picked to finish fourth.

"Every game, we have to play like we're the best," junior Brennan Reid said.

North Scott snared an early-season victory to potentially view itself as a favorite in the MAC.

Fueled by four players in double-figure scoring and clamped-down defense in the final eight minutes, the Lancers posted a 67-58 conference-opening victory over Davenport Assumption on Tuesday evening at Assumption High School.

It marks the first MAC win for first-year head coach Dave McLaughlin, a longtime assistant for the Lancers.

"It was a great win," McLaughlin said. "We were so much better tonight. We fought on every possession; that's kind of our culture."

One area that North Scott (2-0, 1-0 MAC) wanted to get fixed immediately was crashing the boards. It was out-rebounded by double digits in its overtime triumph over Western Dubuque last week.

Against the Knights, the rebounding margin was three (29-26, still in favor of Assumption).

"Teamwork was the biggest thing in this game," North Scott forward Kavon Phillips said. "Everybody rebounded, not just one person."

The Lancers' defensive intensity picked up in the final frame.

They forced Assumption into seven turnovers and didn't allow a field goal until 1 minute, 30 seconds left on the clock. In that span, the lead ballooned to 12.

North Scott scored the first six of the period, then made enough free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.

"I thought we played well for (24), but we still got eight to go," McLaughlin said. "We challenged our kids."

Assumption (1-1, 0-1), in foul trouble most of the night, could never get into a rhythm to whittle the margin to a reachable distance. Seven of its eight players who saw court time were whistled for multiple fouls with five of them finishing with four fouls.

The free throw difference was 20-of-30 for North Scott and 5-of-10 for Assumption.

"We had to be in better position, not gamble, just put ourselves in better spots," Knights coach Joe Ewen said.

Reid, a first-year varsity contributor, led North Scott with 19 points on five 3-pointers. He posted a team-high 21 points in the season-opener, also on five trifectas.

He made a home in the corner.

"If that's my role to win a game, I'm happy with it," Reid said.

Phillips finished with 17 points, Kyler Gerardy chipped in 16 points and Tyler Watkins finished with 11 points. All four of them had their moments of sparks for the Lancers.

Something McLaughlin expects from this group.

"Our guys do a great job sharing the ball," he said.

Assumption came out blitzing in the first quarter with 22 points as all five of its starters scored within the opening four minutes of the game. Luke Klostermann had 14 of his 16 points in the opening half.

To be only down two at the half with 12 team fouls, Ewen was pleased.

"I thought our guys battled," he said. "With all those things considered, we liked where we were at."

Sophomore point guard Damyen Jackson paced the Knights with 17 points and seven rebounds while Byrd recorded 13 points. With three sophomores in the starting lineup, Ewen knows they'll experience growing pains.

He hopes by 2023, they'll be less.

"We're just in that first act," he said. "Learn from it and get better, that's all you can do."

North Scott will be on the road in three of its next four games and face league favorite Pleasant Valley plus upstart Bettendorf in that stretch.

"We play together, I don't think anyone can stop us," Phillips stated.

North Scott 67, Assumption 58

NORTH SCOTT (2-0, 1-0) -- Tyler Watkins 4-9 2-3 11, Cash Bowe 1-3 0-0 3, Kyler Gerardy 4-12 7-8 16, Brennan Reid 6-11 2-3 19, Kavon Phillips 4-11 8-13 17, Drew Kilburg 0-3 1-3 1, Cole Kilburg 0-3 1-3 1, Cole Kilburg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 20-30 67.

ASSUMPTION (1-1, 0-1) -- Damyen Jackson 7-14 0-0 17, Rico Byrd 3-13 4-6 13, Keaton Thissen 0-0 0-0 0, Braylon Thomsen 1-2 0-0 2, Nick Curoe 1-2 0-0 2, Luke Klostermann 7-18 0-2 16, Joey Funderburk 3-5 1-2 8, Joe Tallman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 5-10 58.

North Scott;19;18;14;16;--;67

Assumption;22;13;12;11;--;58

3-point goals -- NS 9-25 (Reid 5-8, Gerardy 1-5, Watkins 1-4, Bowe 1-3, Phillips 1-3, D. Kilburg 0-2); DA 9-19 (Jackson 3-7, Byrd 3-6, Klostermann 2-4, Funderburk 1-1, Thomsen 0-1). Rebounds -- NS 26 (Phillips 8); DA 29 (Jackson 7). Turnovers -- NS 11, DA 14. Total fouls -- NS 13, DA 26. Fouled out -- none.

JV: Assumption 63, North Scott 49