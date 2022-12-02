PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lightning bury free throws to beat Spartans

Iowa City Liberty was one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the state last season. Only three teams in Class 4A shot a worse percentage at the foul line than the Lightning a year ago.

But they have shot countless free throws in preseason practice this season, and it showed in their season opener at Pleasant Valley on Friday night. Liberty made 12 of its 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal a 56-53 win.

“I’ve been getting some flak, because last year we shot 57 percent from the free-throw line,” Liberty head coach Ryan Kelly said. “It’s something we’ve worked on and put in some time, and it paid off tonight, that’s for sure.”

One of those free throws came after Liberty’s Luke Ramsey knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 45-45 tie with just over two minutes remaining. Ramsey’s rare four-point play gave the Lightning the lead for good.

“That was a game-turner,” PV coach Steve Hillman said.

The Lightning (1-0) then made six of their seven foul shots in final minute and a half to make sure the Spartans would get no closer than three points.

“It’s kind of just repetition, repetition, repetition,” Kelly said, adding that several of his players have shot more than 200 foul shots over the team’s 13 practices. “I’m proud of my guys. They stepped up, and knocking down free throws helped us seal the deal.”

Da’Shon Fisher scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Liberty, and Ramsey added 14 points.

“(Fisher) was a handful for us all night,” Hillman said. “He got to his spot and didn’t miss. He was pretty much automatic from that 12- to 15-foot range.”

Connor Borbeck scored 17 points to lead the Spartans (0-1), and he also grabbed nine rebounds. David Gorsline added a career-high 13 points and Caden Rubel had 10.

PV led 23-16 at halftime, but the Lightning opened the second half with a 10-0 run to grab the lead.

“We had a let-up there at the start of the second half, and they went on a 10-0 run right away to start the half,” Hillman said. “When you go into the half up by seven, I think it’s really important that you try to stretch that right away. They made it a ballgame within two minutes there. We’re going to have to work on coming out of halftime better.”

The rest of the second half featured six ties and four lead changes.

Borbeck, moments after shooting an airball on a 3-point attempt, nailed a 3-pointer that tied the game 45-45 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. But seconds later, Fisher fired a pass out to Ramsey, who made his 3-pointer while getting fouled.

“In the first half, we were 0-for-9 from 3, so we were just trying to instill some confidence in the guys to keep shooting,” Kelly said.

While the Lightning shot the ball well from the foul line, PV made just 7 of 14. The Spartans also shot 34 percent from the field.

“Free throws were a factor tonight,” Hillman said. “We didn’t shoot it as well at the line.”

Although PV won its first 22 games last season, Hillman wasn’t the least bit concerned about dropping the first game of the 2022-23 campaign.

“It was first-game stuff. It was the first time under the lights,” he said. “There were a lot of mistakes you don’t see in practice. It’s going to be a process-driven season, and we’re excited about the group that we have.

"All in all, for a game one, we’re never satisfied with losing, but we’ll make some noise before it’s all done this year.”