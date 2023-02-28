The feeling never left.

When the matchup was finalized last week, all thoughts that flooded the minds of Moline High School's boys basketball team were avenging last year's tournament loss.

In the same postseason spot. Against the same team in Normal Community.

"I felt like the bully because it was our get-back from last year," sophomore Trey Taylor said. "Coming back with more aggression, fire and heart."

There were no tears on Tuesday night.

The Illinois Class 4A second-ranked Maroons shot 50% from the field, got four players in double figures and iced the game from the free-throw line in their wire-to-wire 68-51 sectional semifinal triumph over the Ironmen inside historic Wharton Field House.

"We made key plays when we needed to," Moline coach Sean Taylor said.

At 31-3 on the season, the Maroons have guaranteed themselves one final home game for their six-member senior class in Friday's sectional final against O'Fallon. Tip is slated for 7 p.m.

The Panthers dominated Western Big 6 Conference foe Quincy 64-35 in Tuesday's other sectional semi.

"They're quick and they're going to come at you," Coach Taylor said. "We'll have to be able to handle their pressure."

Last year, Trey Taylor was one of the tallest players on the court for Moline as a freshman, but had the task of defending Normal's post Zach Cleveland, a 6-foot-7 Division I recruit who is now at Liberty.

Taylor proved to be out-matched.

"I was prepared for this game," he said.

With 6-11 University of Iowa signee Owen Freeman getting the matchup against Jaheem Webber, a D-I prospect of his own, Taylor had help.

And he let it flow.

The sophomore canned a corner 3-pointer in the first quarter, had two buckets in a key 8-0 run and ended with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

"Going against really good guys, I think physical maturity and Trey's work ethic paid off tonight," Coach Taylor said.

Moline shot 15 of 30 in the opening half and always maintained a cushion. Still, Normal Community (20-14) kept within arms reach.

The Ironmen cut the deficit to five on an Owen Pogge trifecta and Braylon Roman layup. It prompted Coach Taylor to use a timeout in the second stanza.

He was far from pleased.

"He did what he had to do to get us fired up," Maroon senior Grant Welch said.

Trey Taylor scored on back-to-back possessions, Jasper Ogburn turned a turnover into a fast-break layup and Brock Harding knocked in two free throws for the lead to balloon back to 13.

Moline then scored the first seven points of the third period to lead by 20.

"I thought we did a good job sustaining that lead for the most part," Welch said.

Normal Community had a last gasp with a 10-2 spree to wilt the margin to 10. It would hit that mark three times in the fourth quarter, but never could get to single digits.

The Ironmen weren't given many possessions in the final eight minutes with Moline playing keep away.

"We're not a great team this year of trapping, running around and pressing; that's not our strength," Normal coach Dave Witzig said. "It is more half-court man-to-man. Thought we had to try and do something."

Moline went 9 of 12 from the charity stripe in the fourth to avoid a letdown. Harding, despite making only six field goals, recorded a game-high 20 points with the help of eight free throws.

Trey Taylor and Owen Freeman each chipped in 12 while Welch added 10. Freeman snared a team-high seven rebounds.

"We like to shoot free throws all the time," Trey Taylor said.

Over two weeks after Moline blitzed Normal Community in a 25-point victory, it turned around and won by 17 and is now 3-0 in the postseason.

This one, though, was far from perfect. The Maroons had several offensive possessions that resulted in quick 3s and a handful of instances when the ball was passed around the perimeter that resulted in a turnover.

"I don't know if we're going to get pretty games in the postseason," Coach Taylor said. "Our guys played with a lot of grit."

Roman paced the Ironmen with 15 points and Webber added a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Now, Moline is one win away from a trip to the super-sectional for the first time since 2004. It was tripped up in the sectional final four years ago.

Wharton Field House was packed on Tuesday and Welch thinks it will be even louder on Friday.

"They're (O'Fallon) another step in the way, so we got to keep going," he said. "Just sticking to our roots. Hard work is going to show. I think the coaches do a good job keeping us hungry."

Moline 68, Normal Community 51

NORMAL (20-14) — Owen Pogge 2-4 0-0 6, Robbie Brent 1-2 0-0 3, Braylon Roman 5-12 5-6 15, Dexter Niekamp 4-7 0-0 8, Jaheem Webber 6-9 2-2 14, Kobe Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Brady Starkey 1-4 0-0 3, Owen Meyers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-43 7-8 51.

MOLINE (31-3) — Brock Harding 6-15 8-9 20, Braden Freeman 2-5 0-0 6, Jasper Ogburn 4-7 0-0 8, Trey Taylor 5-9 1-2 12, Maddux Dieckman 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Freeman 3-5 6-7 12, Grant Welch 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 23-46 17-21 68.

Normal;11;16;12;12;--;51

Moline;19;21;11;17;--;68

3-point goals — Normal 4-11 (Pogge 2-3, Starkey 1-2, Brent 1-2, Roman 0-3, Niekamp 0-1); Moline 5-15 (B. Freeman 2-4, Welch 2-2, Taylor 1-2, Harding 0-6, Ogburn 0-1). Rebounds — Normal 23 (Webber 10); Moline 17 (Freeman 7). Turnovers — Normal 15, Moline 6. Total fouls — Normal 20, Moline 8. Fouled out — None.

Photos: Moline defeats Normal Community, 68-51, in IHSA 4A sectional semifinal