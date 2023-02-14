With their 69-28 road win over the Alleman Pioneers on Tuesday evening at Don Morris Gymnasium, the Moline Maroons capped off their perfect Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball season, finishing 14-0 and in sole possession of first place.

Led by four seniors in double-figure scoring in limited playing time with 12 Maroons sharing the floor, Class 4A second-ranked club dropped the Pioneers to 6-23, 2-12 in the WB6.

Point guard and University of Iowa recruit Brock Harding knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, four assists and three steals,. Fellow Iowa recruit Owen Freeman contributed 12 points and nine rebounds to the winning cause. Grant Welch had 10 points (two 3-pointers) and three steals and Maddux Dieckman was a force under the basket with 10 points.

Moline is the first team to run the table in the Western Big 6 since the Rock Island Rocks accomplished the milestone in 2016, and the first team to win 14 games in the conference since adding Sterling and Geneseo.

Coach Sean Taylor’s team, now 28-3, heads to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional as the top seed, and will face Minooka (4-23) next Wednesday night.

“Everything we have done since the start of the season, and even before, points to this stage, all the practice, all the close games and adversity, and all the work our guys have put in to create a cohesive unit that is operating at maximum efficiency, both offensively and defensively,” said Taylor. “But importantly, we need to take some time and reflect on the great job our guys have done this year, it is extremely difficult to win our conference, and putting together an undefeated campaign is even more notable.”

Coach Taylor split the playing time between his full rotation on an even basis in all four quarters of action, and the Maroons led 15-8 after the first quarter, 31-16 at halftime and 53-24 after three periods.

“Our goal is to have everyone battle-ready and prepared as we head into the post-season, and we have very high expectations for the rest of this year,” said Taylor. “Our coaching staff has stressed the importance of being locked in and focused, both individually and collectively, and we feel that our guys are at that point.”

Alleman’s postseason begins on Saturday at Knoxville (18-10), after a home game on Friday night against Rockridge.

“I’m proud of our guys, and especially proud of the way this club keeps working to get better and maintains a positive attitude,” said Alleman coach Rick Thomas. “Our seniors have done everything I’ve asked of them as they have played for multiple coaches and against the very high level of competition in the Western Big 6 throughout their years at Alleman, and we are going to enjoy the rest of the season and hopefully be competitive against smaller programs in the tournament.”

In their final WB6 game of the season, Alleman was paced by senior Lincoln Dorsey with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, and senior Ethan Georlett added eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Moline sophomore Treyvon Taylor contributed impressive numbers in his limited court time with six points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Junior Taylor Lewis connected on two long 3-pointers for six points.

Coach Taylor could not have been more complimentary in his post-game interview regarding the job that Thomas has done in his first season at Alleman.