Prep boys basketball: Maroons remain in charge of Big 6

Two teams with polar opposite records met at Wharton Field House on Tuesday. As expected, Moline overwhelmed conference foe Geneseo.

Behind impressive performances from coach Sean Taylor's trio of senior starters, along with its bench, Class 4A fourth-ranked Moline rolled past Geneseo 87-38.

Grant Welch led the Maroons with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Senior point guard Brock Harding knocked down four 3s and finished with 14 points, four assists and three assists. Senior forward Owen Freeman dominated under the basket with eight points and nine rebounds.

Moline’s starters saw very limited court time after the the first quarter of action.

The Maroons (20-3) remained in sole possession of first place in the Western Big Six Conference at 9-0. Geneseo fell to 0-18 overall, 0-9 in league play.

It was a win-win for the Maroons. They notched their 20th win of the season and every player on the roster collected playing time.

“We are coming off of a tough, one-point loss on the road to Chicago Simeon on Saturday, and it was important for us to do the things we are capable of doing on the court, protect the basketball, shoot from the perimeter and dominate on the boards,” Taylor said.

“We established the kind of schedule for our season with the means to measure our strengths, and also to identify the areas we need to continue to work and get better, and it is always a goal to win 20 games in a season, and have success in our conference schedule.”

Welch and Harding propelled Moline to an 18-3 start midway through the first quarter. Geneseo trimmed the deficit to 22-14 at the end of the quarter.

Sophomore Owen Parker was a factor for the Maple Leafs, contributing eight of his team-high 15 points.

Moline's starters returned to the court in the second quarter and quickly rebuilt the lead to a dozen points. The Maroons pushed the lead to 51-24 by halftime.

“Our second unit came back into the game, and we challenged them, and they challenged themselves, to match the energy level,” Taylor said. “They did an excellent job in maintaining focus and moving the ball with efficiency, and our defensive intensity was also a factor in building and maintaining a decisive lead in the game.”

Moline led by 41 points at the end of the third quarter, 71-30. The fourth quarter was played under a continuous clock.

Sophomore Treyvon Taylor had eight points and five rebounds off the bench. Senior Hyson Bey Buie chipped in nine points as did sophomore Aiden Versluis.

For Geneseo, in addition to Parker’s contributions, freshman Landon Nordstrom had seven points and three rebounds. Junior Lonnie Catour added five points.

“From my perspective, I have been blessed with having excellent young men to work with in my career at Moline, and this team is very special," Taylor said. "We have exceptional basketball players who also happen to be more impressive as people of character."

Moline hosts Rock Island at Wharton Field House on Friday night. Geneseo will play host to Alleman.