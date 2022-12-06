Prep boys basketball: Maroons take care of business against Geneseo

GENESEO — The Moline Maroons brought their fast-paced and high-flying style of basketball onto the floor of the Geneseo High School gymnasium on Tuesday evening and quickly assumed total control of the Western Big 6 Conference game behind their dynamic senior duo of Brock Harding and Owen Freeman.

When the air cleared in the Big 6 battle, Moline coach Sean Taylor had utilized every player on his roster to run away from coach Brad Storm’s Maple Leafs 91-30.

“We have a truly great bunch of guys on this team; they are excellent teammates, quality basketball players and willing to work hard to achieve the goals we have established for ourselves,” said Taylor. “One of the things I love about this team is how well we play together, up and down the roster, every player hits the floor with a dedication to contributing on both ends.”

Freeman, Harding and the other Moline starters were on the floor for less than half of the total minutes in the game as Taylor was able to provide valuable playing time fro his subs and younger players.

“These kinds of opportunities for our guys will pay off in the long run; I was pleased with the fact that there was very little difference in the intensity, ball movement and shot-making when our starters were pulled,” Taylor said after his club moved to 4-1, 2-1 in the big 6..

For the game, Harding finished with 16 points and 5 assists, and Freeman racked up 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Bright spots for Geneseo included Landon Nordstrom who contributed 11 points and 6 rebounds, turning it on in the second half with nine points, including one 3-pointer. Geneseo’s Owen Parker did some solid work for Coach Storm under the basket, with 10 points and 4 rebounds on the night.

Moline led 24-11 at the end of the first quarter and turned up the defensive pressure against the young Geneseo team to lead 44-18 at the half.

“We are definitely a young and inexperienced team this year, but at the same time, our guys work hard and compete; they were not intimidated by Moline’s well-deserved reputation,” said Coach Storm after his club dropped to 0-5, 0-2. “We’ve had issues with sickness that has depleted our roster, and our guys were exhausted by the end of the game, but I was happy with how hard we played, and in spurts we were able to penetrate well and work our offense.”

The second half of the conference battle opened with Harding connecting on three 3-pointers in the first three minutes for Moline, and Freeman hitting a long three-pointer as well to put the Maroons up, 56-20.

Coach Taylor’s bench players were on the floor for most of the second half, and closed out the win in fine fashion. Senior Grant Welch showed off his shooting skills with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Jasper Ogburn connected on three 3-pointers for nine points, and freshman Wood Cary added nine points as well, all on long 3-pointers in the second half.

“We understand that the scoreboard may not be kind to us at times this season, but we are looking at other ways to measure our progress, including our competitiveness, team chemistry and willingness to learn and work hard,” said Storm.

Geneseo plays at Alleman Friday night and Moline travels to Rock Island in WB6 action.

“We have such a great rivalry with Rock Island, our guys are looking forward to the game and the big and boisterous crowd in the Rocky gym,” said Taylor. “There’s nothing better than that.”