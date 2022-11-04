Prep boys basketball: Marshall believes Sabers can remain competitive minus Gilbert, McEwen

No 6-foot-9 Shawn Gilbert. No Gibson McEwen.

With more than 37 points and 13 rebounds per game gone from last year's Class 3A state runner-up squad, the assumption is the Central DeWitt High School boys' basketball program will take a big step back this season.

Sleep on the Sabers at your own peril, according to coach Marty Marshall.

The Sabers graduated their top two scorers, including Gilbert who was the league's player of the year, but they bring back four players who saw significant playing time in last year's run to the state finale in Matthew Watters, Paul Kuehn, Ryan Watters and Gus Pickup.

"We feel we can make a good run at the conference and getting back to state," Marshall said after Friday's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys' basketball luncheon hosted by the Davenport Noon Optimist Club at the River Center. "I'm not saying we're going to do those things, but we feel we can compete once again.

"A lot of people look at Gibby and Shawn being gone and immediately think we're not going to be as good. We're going to embrace that, and we did that last year. I'm not sure people realized we were going to do what we did last year."

Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf and Davenport West were projected in an informal coaches poll to be the top three teams this winter.

The Spartans are the defending league champion and bring back two starters in Connor Borbeck and David Gorsline. The Bulldogs have the league's most sought after college recruit in 6-6 junior Caden Wilkins. The Falcons hovered around .500 and lost mostly their entire starting five.

Central DeWitt finished fourth in the conference last year, but turned it on in the postseason and made it to the final day of the season.

Marshall said his team will look and play differently without Gilbert.

"We'll be better defensively and we'll have more driving angles since we won't be clogging up the lane," Marshall noted. "We'll hope to push the tempo a little more."

Sophomore Ryan Watters had his coming-out party at the state tournament. Promoted to the varsity squad midway through the year, he averaged 10 points and 9.3 rebounds in three games at Wells Fargo Arena as a freshman.

"He's gone from hitting the tip of the iceberg to a guy I think you'll see make a big jump this year," Marshall said.

There are two schools with new head coaches in Clinton's Marty Daniels and North Scott's Dave McLaughlin.

This is Daniels' first head coaching gig at the high school level as most of his experience comes from coaching travel ball.

McLaughlin has been an assistant under Shamus Budde and the head sophomore coach at North Scott. He'll try and elevate a Lancer program which was an uncharacteristic 10-12 last season.

"We just need to be more consistent," McLaughlin said. "From what I gather from the kids, they were disappointed about last year. We didn't play North Scott basketball. In spurts, we were pretty good and other times not very good.

"You don't have to be perfect, but you do have to be really good for 32 minutes to win in this league."

Davenport Central is hoping to make a quantum leap this season after going 4-14 in league play last year.

Central coach Ryan Hill will lean on three seniors — Tracy Hayslett, Brady Hanssen and Charles Jones.

"Our team is starting to buy into playing as one unit, playing as a team, playing with each other and not being individualistic," Hill said. "Hopefully, we can take the next step to get over the hump."

Practice officially opens Monday, Nov. 14 for boys basketball teams in Iowa.