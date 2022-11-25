PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mercer County handles Alleman at Orion Tip Off Classic

ORION — The Mercer County Golden Eagles took advantage of a 12-0 run at the end of the first half, and rolled in the second half to defeat the Alleman Pioneers 56-23 on Friday night in the Orion Tip-Off Classic at Orion High School.

The first quarter-and-a-half of the second period of the game was close with multiple lead changes, and Mercer County leading by the score of 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. But with Alleman leading 16-14 with five minutes remaining in the first half, the Golden Eagles began to click offensively and closed out the half to lead 26-16 at the break, fueled by Lucas Collison’s 11 points in the quarter, including three 3-pointers.

“We definitely started a bit slow and missed a number of layups in the early stages of the first half, but our defensive pressure and rebounding were effective and kept us in it,” said Mercer County coach Tim Sedam. “Once our guys got it going offensively, we were able to capitalize on our quickness and interior passing to take over the game.”

The Golden Eagles dominated the second half of the contest, holding the Pioneers to just six third-quarter points and pitched a fourth-quarter shutout to blow open the game.

Owen Relander led the way for Mercer County in the second half, both offensively and defensively. He scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half and sparking the defense with two steals and four rebounds as the Golden Eagles raced to a 40-23 lead at the end of three quarters.

“Owen has been a great teammate and leader for us throughout his career, and along with fellow seniors Jackson Long and Chase Olson, they provide the leadership both on and off the court for us that we believe will propel us to a successful season,” said Sedam.

The Golden Eagles have opened the season with a 2-0 record.

Alleman, under the direction of first-year head coach Rick Thomas, though vastly improved over last season, dropped to 0-3.

Mercer County was paced by Relander (16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists), Collison (15 points on four 3-pointers and 5 rebounds), Jude Hoffman (11 points 5 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals) and Colby Cox (8 rebounds, 4 points).

The Pioneers displayed many encouraging moments for the Alleman faithful on the night, including Lincoln Dorsey’s 9 points and 3 rebounds, DJ Baker’s 6 points and 5 rebounds, Ethan Georlett’s 6 points and 4 rebounds, and Daniel VanDeHeede’s 7 rebounds, 2 points and 2 assists.

Sedam has high expectations for his team’s 2022-2023 season.

“We fully expect to be competitive, in fact at the top of the Lincoln Trail Conference this year, and one of the things I was impressed with in tonight’s game was the effort from our bench, the guys played aggressively and showed that we can go deep into our roster as the season progresses this season,” said Coach Sedam.

Both teams continue play in the Orion Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.