In a normal season, a Saturday afternoon basketball game in February at Wharton Field House between Moline and Normal Community would be more than newsworthy. Last year, the Ironmen defeated Coach Sean Taylor’s Maroons twice, including in the post-season game that ended Moline’s season.

But this is not a normal season for the Western Big 6 champ Maroons, the second-ranked team in Class 4A.

Moline’s defense was impenetrable in the first half, in fact Normal Community was held to one point in the first six minutes of the opening quarter, and a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer was its only field goal of the period.

The Maroons led 36-12 at the end of the first half and cruised to an easy 64-39 victory in front of a spirited crowd on a day in which six seniors were honored.

“This game could just be our best defensive effort of the season," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "Normal Community has some excellent scorers, and they are strong inside, but our guys simply shut them down. The defensive effort was outstanding, especially from our seniors who started the game.”

With the non-conference win, Moline improved to 27-3. The Maroons have wrapped up the WB6 title, sitting 13-0 in the conference, with one game remaining on the schedule, Tuesday night at Alleman.

The loss dropped Normal Community to 17-13, and the Ironmen are 6-3 in the Big Twelve Conference in central Illinois.

Senior sharpshooter Grant Welch was a big part of the offensive story in the first half for Moline, connecting on four 3-pointers. Senior point guard Brock Harding was right with his teammate, contributing 10 points, three assists and three steals in putting the game out of reach by halftime.

Welch led all scorers with 20 points, Harding finished with 13 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds. Sophomore Treyvon Taylor was a force off the bench for Moline with eight points and three boards.

Jasper Ogburn contributed seven points, two rebounds and a steal. Owen Freeman put together a complete effort in limited minutes with six points, four assists, four rebounds and two blocks.

But defense is the side of the court where coach Taylor likes to focus, and he spoke after the game to the effort of his senior starting five.

“Maddux Dieckman and Owen Freeman did a great job of sealing the interior, especially on Normal Community’s big man, Jaheem Webber, and Brock, Grant and Jasper were relentless in creating turnovers and causing problems for their scorers,” coach Taylor said. “And then our other senior, Hyson Bay Buie came into the game and brought his own defensive intensity and intimidation.”

Moline’s defensive pressure forced 12 Normal Community turnovers in the first half and 21 in the game.

“These kinds of efforts are what we build on from the first practice of the season, to get better, more focused, out-work the other team and win the turnover battle, all important elements in preparing for the post-season,” Taylor said. “My guys might be sick of it, but I play them the Jackson Browne song, ‘The Pretender’ over and over so they understand the importance of continuing to work and improve.”

In the second half, Taylor offered playing time to his full roster and the Maroons continued to shine, leading 55-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Normal Community was led by junior Braylon Roman with nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Webber finished with eight points, four boards, two assists and a block.

Coach Taylor was reflective after the game with regard to the quality of his players, especially his senior class.

“I’ve had the privilege to work with some exceptional players in my career, and the young men on this team, the graduating seniors particularly, are not only good basketball players, but even more special as young men,” said Coach Taylor. “I’m hoping to coach as many games as possible yet this season with this fine group of quality individuals who have become such a cohesive team.”

Moline 64, Normal Community 39

Normal Community -- Owen Pogge 2-4 0-0 5, Robbie Brent 0-1 0-0 0, Braylon Roman 4-10 1-2 9, Dexter Neikamp 1-4 0-0 2, Jaheem Webber 4-7 0-0 8, Elias Komnick 1-6 2-2 5, Owen Meyers 1-3 1-2 3, Terrion Darnell 0-0 0-0 0, Kobe Walker 2-2 0-1 4, Zion Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Mac Brennan 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 16-39 4-6 39.

Moline -- Brock Harding 5-11 0-0 13. Jasper Ogburn 3-4 0-0 7, Maddux Dieckman 1-2 0-0 2, Owen Freeman 3-5 0-0 6, Grant Welch 7-11 0-0 20, Hyson Bay Buie 1-bbe W 0-0 2, Braden Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Treyvon Taylor 4-5 0-0 8, Vinablo Adjahoungbeta 0-1 0-0 0, Peyton Olmstead 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Henrickx 0-3 0-0 0, Alex Schimmel 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Devin Cortez 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Versluis 0-1 0-0 0, Wood Cary 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 26-48 0-2 64.

Normal Community;6;6;15;12;--;39

Moline;16;20;19;9;--;64

3-point goals: Moline 11 (Welch 6, Harding 2, Ogburn 1, Lewis 1, Cary 1); NC 3 (Pogge 1, Starkey 1, Brennan 1), Rebounds: Moline 24 (Dieckman 4, O.Freeman 4, Taylor 3); NC 16 (Walker 6, Webber 4, Pogge 3). Assists: Moline 13 (Harding 5, O.Freeman 4, B.Freeman 2, Taylor 1, Dieckmann 1), NC 4 (Roman 2, Webber 2). Steals: Moline 7 (Harding 3, B.Freeman 2, Ogburn 1, O.Freeman 1); NC 4 (Roman 2, Pogge 1, Meyers 1). Blocks: Moline 2 (O.Freeman 2); NC 1 (Webber 1). Fouls: Moline 8, NC 8. Turnovers: Moline 9, NC 21.