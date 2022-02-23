PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Moline opens tourney with win, UT sidelined

The Moline and United Township high school boys basketball teams started their IHSA Class 4A postseasons on Wednesday evening with opposite results.

Moline opened at the Minooka Regional with an 81-57 victory over Plainfield South.

The UTHS Panthers suffered a 56-46 setback to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the Normal Regional semifinal. That ended UT’s season with a 15-16 record.

The Maroons got an early wakeup call against Plainfield South as the Cougars were shooting lights out in the opening frame.

“They made four 3s in first 4 1/2 minutes and I thought we guarded OK,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor, whose club was up 21-14 after the opening eight minutes. “We covered their shooters and they still made the shots. After that, we just got to them a little quicker and didn’t leave them wide open looks.”

After allowing those four first-quarter 3s, Moline gave up just five more the rest of game. Ironically, leading scorer Tim Ward did not had a triple as part of his game-high tying 16 points.

Moline's defense changed the complexion of the game a bit. The Maroons slowly pulled out to a 43-30 halftime lead. With a staunch man-to-man defense, the Maroons held the Cougars to 27 second-half points.

Once again, the Maroons (27-4) used tremendous offensive balance to methodically pull away. Moline finished with six players with nine points or more. Brock Harding led the Maroons with 16 points, while both Kyle Taylor and Rob Pulliam tossed in 15. Grant Welch finished with 11 and Jasper Ogburn 10. Trey Taylor added nine.

“It was just a consistent effort all night,” Coach Taylor said. “We had good balance on offense.”

The Maroons will return to Minooka on Friday to face the hosting Indians, who beat Yorkville 52-44 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

“They have two really elite scorers,” said Taylor of the Indians. “Their point guard and off guard are really good and they have two bigger guys inside who are long and really good post defenders. … It will be a challenge.”

Freeport Aquin 59, Fulton 56 (OT): Second-seeded and third-ranked Fulton was upset in overtime by eighth-seeded Freeport Aquin in the regional semifinals Wednesday in Eastland.

Baylen Damhoff had 21 points and Ian Wiebenga finished with 14 as Fulton's season ended at 29-4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0