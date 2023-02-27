Getting a second straight shot in the IHSA Class 4A sectional round is more than enough cause for excitement and anticipation for the Moline High School boys' basketball squad.

This season, though, the excitement and anticipation will be greatly multiplied as the Maroons are set to host this week's sectional tournament at historic Wharton Field House.

"You're excited no matter where you're playing, because you're playing in the sectionals," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "To have it in a venue like Wharton, that's special. But no matter where you play, you've got to bring your best game."

Running the table in the Western Big 6 to win the conference title with a 14-0 record, Moline then repeated as 4A regional champions for the second time in Taylor's seven seasons at the helm.

Setting a single-season record for victories with their two wins at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional, the 30-3 Maroons view their conference and regional titles as the first steps on what they hope is a road that winds up in Champaign.

The high-octane senior duo of guard Brock Harding (17.5 points, 7 assists per game) and forward Owen Freeman (17.5 points, 10 rebounds) have set the pace, but fellow starters Jasper Ogburn, Trey Taylor and Grant Welch average between eight and 11 points per game, with Welch adding five rebounds to his 11 points per outing.

"The expectations for us have been pretty high throughout the entire year," Taylor said. "Our guys have done a good job of meeting them, and embracing them. That'll be the case again (Tuesday) night. We'll be ready for Tuesday."

Tuesday is Moline's sectional semifinal matchup with Normal Community (20-13), a club the Maroons topped 64-39 at home just over two weeks ago.

This time, Taylor and his players are keen to avoid a repeat of last season.

A winner over NCHS late in the 2021-22 regular season, Moline had the tables turned on it by the Ironmen with a 61-44 loss in the Collinsville Sectional semifinals.

"There's not going to be too many surprises for either team," said Taylor. "Right now, having the opportunity to live and play another day, that's the No. 1 goal for our guys."

Rocks on the road, but in a familiar place: Unlike their longtime Western Big 6 rivals, Rock Island does not get the opportunity to stay at home for the sectional round.

But at the same time, the Rocks (21-12) will not be traveling to an unfamiliar place as they make the 45-mile trek south to Galesburg for this week's Class 3A sectional tournament.

"We've been there once already this year, and there's some familiarity with the locker rooms and the layout," Rock Island coach Marc Polite said of Galesburg High School's John Thiel Gymnasium, where his squad edged the Silver Streaks 79-76 on Jan. 10.

"At the same time, it's more about are you playing good basketball, regardless of the location. It's about executing, and doing what you need to do to win."

Right now, Polite feels good about where his squad is at coming off its third consecutive regional championship.

"This is how we want to trend and progress as a team," he said. "We kind of had the hiccups towards the end of the year, but fortunately we had time to work on some things in practice. We didn't play the greatest last week, but after each game, we addressed what we needed to do to win the next game."

The guard tandem of junior K.J. LaMonte (15.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 steals per game) and senior Cameron Atkinson (14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds) and 6-foot-6 senior foward Terrmell Akers (14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds) have been at the heart of the Rocks' success.

Gearing up for Tuesday night's 7 p.m. semifinal matchup with Peoria Richwoods (22-5), Polite sees it as a matchup of equals.

"They're very similar to us, skill-wise," he said. "It's going to be a dogfight. It could come down to a few small things and who settles down quicker."