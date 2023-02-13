Entering the final week of the 2022-23 high school boys' basketball regular season, Moline and Rockridge already have one set of goals achieved.

Both the Maroons (27-3) and the Rockets (22-4) have locked up their respective conference crowns. Moline is 13-0 in the Western Big 6 with one game remaining Tuesday at Alleman, while Rockridge has completed a 12-0 title run in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

With the IHSA postseason set to get underway starting Saturday, the Maroons and the Rockets will go in as No. 1 seeds in Class 4A and 2A, respectively. Also earning a No. 1 seed in 3A is Rock Island (19-11).

In 4A, Moline will head east to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional knowing that two regional wins not only earns it a second straight regional championship, but a return home to Wharton Field House for the sectional round.

That road begins a week from Wednesday when the Maroons open up against eighth-seeded Minooka (4-23).

In 3A, the Rocks will head to the Dunlap Regional, and like Moline will open postseason play a week from Wednesday. Rock Island will face either No. 10 Geneseo (0-25) or No. 8 Galesburg (9-21) in an all-Western Big 6 regional semifinal.

Coming off last year's fourth-place state finish, Rockridge gets the added luxury of opening the postseason on its home floor. The Rockets will host a field that includes fourth-seeded TRAC West rival Sherrard (15-10) along with 11th-seeded Alleman (6-22).

Rockridge will face either No. 10 Canton (7-21) or another TRAC West rival, fifth-seeded Monmouth-Roseville (14-15), in a 6 p.m. semifinal a week from Wednesday. The TRAC West runner-up Tigers await either the Pioneers or fifth-seeded Knoxville (18-10).

Mercer County, Fulton earn No. 2 seeds: Two other area clubs just missed out on a top seed.

In the case of Lincoln Trail Conference leader Mercer County (22-7), it is because the Golden Eagles are also a part of the Orion Sectional complex along with Rockridge and Three Rivers East champion Princeton (28-2).

MerCo heads to Savanna for the 2A West Carroll Regional and awaits either No. 9 Erie-Prophetstown (9-16) or No. 8 Orion (14-16) a week from Wednesday in the first of two semifinals at 6 p.m.

The winner of Saturday's first-round game between the 12th-seeded host Thunder (1-28) and No. 7 Riverdale (14-15) faces third-seeded Farmington (19-11) in the other semifinal.

In Class 1A, Northwest Upstate Illini South Division leader Fulton (21-8) also drew a No. 2 seed. The Steamers do get to open regional play on their home floor at Stan Borgman Court, but will hit the ground running with a Saturday first-round game.

Fulton will host No. 13 seed and conference rival Forreston (11-17); on the same day, 10th-seeded Morrison (11-15) travels to face No. 7 East Dubuque (14-14).

UT seeded third in 4A: Looking to secure third place in the Western Big 6 with a Tuesday win over Geneseo, United Township (24-6) will enter the 4A postseason as a No. 3 seed.

UT heads to the Pekin Sectional with the same motivation as conference rival Moline. Two wins there, and the Panthers advance to the following week's Moline Sectional. Their postseason road begins a week from Wednesday against No. 5 Normal Community (17-13).

Around the area: Assigned to the 2A Bureau Valley Regional, seventh-seeded Kewanee (15-12) does get a first-round home date on Saturday as the Boilermakers take on No. 11 Chillicothe IVC (6-23) at Brockman Gymnasium.

In 1A, the surging Annawan Braves (14-14) are the highest seed at the United Regional with a No. 8 ranking. They open at home in one of four Saturday first-round games, taking on Lincoln Trail Conference rival Ridgewood (6-22) at 6 p.m.

Tied for second in the LTC with Stark County (16-12) at 7-2, the Braves have won four straight and nine of their last 10 games.

Also opening on Saturday is No. 11 Wethersfield (12-13), which heads to Toulon to face Stark County in a 1A Princeville Regional opener.