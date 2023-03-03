Every inch of Wharton Field House's seating was full.

Moline High School's student section was double-digit rows deep. Maroon and white filled up the lower level bleachers and upper deck seating. The announcement came in the second quarter.

Friday night was a sellout.

"I've never seen Wharton Field House like this," Moline senior point guard Brock Harding said. "Since my freshman year, we got to make it hard for teams to come and play here.

"This year, we really put our foot down. You come here, you're not beating us."

And each of the 6,000-plus individuals got to send out five Maroon seniors on top and celebrate a victory 19 years in the making.

Illinois Class 4A second-ranked Moline started fast, was locked in defensively and romped past O'Fallon 62-38 in the sectional final to claim its first sectional title since 2004.

"To have these guys, they're obviously great players, but they're such good people to be around every day in practice, school and community," Maroons coach Sean Taylor said. "I'm awfully proud of them."

With Oswego East knocking off third-ranked Joilet West 71-64, it sets up a showdown between the Wolves and Moline on Monday night in the super-sectional held at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus.

Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m.

"We're playing our best basketball," 6-foot-11 forward Owen Freeman said. "It just shows the maturity and discipline we have."

There was a subdued celebration in the handshake line. Then it was a circus of cheers between the players and students.

Jasper Ogburn's jersey was covered in green from the camo theme paint that adorned the fans. Braden Freeman had to get some blood cleaned up.

Then, when the plaque got into the hands of Taylor, Harding and Ogburn, Moline was sent into euphoria. It capped its home slate with a perfect record at 13-0.

"It feels great, we love this city and we want to bring everything to it," Ogburn said.

For much of the night, this one was not close.

Moline (32-3) scored the first seven points and forced O'Fallon to burn its first timeout. Then when Grant Welch buried a 3-pointer to make it 12-2, the Panthers called their second timeout.

"It was very huge," Freeman said. "We had to come locked in."

By the time the first quarter concluded, Moline was up two touchdowns.

Still, O'Fallon (25-8) wasn't going away quietly.

The third seed out of the Belleville East regional that knocked off the Lancers in the regional final then thumped top-seeded Quincy 64-35 in the sectional semifinal started making 3-pointers.

Koby Wilmoth knocked down two straight to trim the Panthers deficit to 10 and Isaiah Camper connected on a pair to boot. Jalen Smith slammed down a dunk to make it 32-23 with under three minutes left.

"We're not going to shut them out, they're good basketball players," Taylor said. "We wanted to go right back at them. Our guys were just hungry."

Freeman, who missed his first three shots from the field, scored the final four points to give Moline an 11-point cushion. It came out and blitzed O'Fallon with an 18-4 third frame.

The Maroons held the Panthers to just 14 made field goals and seven combined in the first, third and fourth periods.

"The first loss of the season really opened our eyes," Harding said. "If we want to win games, we'll have to do more than play offense. We took away what they wanted to do."

In front of their future college coach Fran McCaffery, University of Iowa recruits Freeman and Harding showed out like stars with double-doubles.

Harding scored 16 points and dished out 11 assists while Freeman finished with 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and swatted six shots.

"It was awesome," Freeman said. "I can't wait to get there, (but) we got some work here to do first."

Yet despite that scoring, Moline's defense was the star.

Ogburn defended Wilmoth, who stood at 6-7, and held him to 12 points on four made field goals. Even with giving up some height, Ogburn was far from afraid.

"We came into this game, step on their throats," Ogburn said. "I'm not surprised; we have great defenders. I had to be physical, he was not a physical player."

His teammates came to his backing when the Pittsburg State football recruit was not selected to the WB6 all-conference teams and they did the same thing on Friday.

"Our team is not what we are right now if we don't have Jasper Ogburn on the court," Harding said.

"He's the best defender in the state," Freeman added.

Smith added nine points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Moline gets a quick turnaround and having to make the trek to Normal, Illinois for Monday's super-sectional. It aims for its first trip to the state tournament since 1951 and the first WB6 program since the 2010-11 Rock Island squad to claim a spot in the state semifinals.

All year long, it has been a business trip this postseason for the Maroons. That mindset won't change.

"We're ready," Ogburn said. "We're not scared of anybody."

Moline 62, O'Fallon 38

O'FALLON (25-8) — Jaeden Rush 1-9 0-0 2, Will Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Jalen Smith 4-8 0-0 9, Dwayne Chatman Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Caden Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Camper 3-6 0-0 8, Koby Wilmoth 4-9 2-2 12, Tre' Gilliam 0-0 0-0 0, Rini Harris 1-10 2-2 4, Drake Mosley 0-0 0-0 0, Eric Swartz Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 5-6 38.

MOLINE (32-3) — Brock Harding 5-7 4-6 16, Braden Freeman 1-2 0-0 3, Jasper Ogburn 3-6 1-3 7, Alex Schimmel 0-0 0-0 0, Trey Taylor 3-3 2-2 8, Maddux Dieckman 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Freeman 11-18 0-1 22, Grant Welch 2-7 0-1 6, Taylor Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Vinnie Adjahoungbeta 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Olmstead 0-0 0-0 0, Hyson Bey-Buie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 7-13 62.

O'Fallon;7;18;4;9;--;38

Moline;21;15;18;8;--;62

3-point goals — O'Fallon 5-18 (Camper 2-5, Wilmoth 2-5, Smith 1-2, Rush 0-3, Harris 0-2, Swartz Jr. 0-1); Moline 5-11 (Welch 2-5, Harding 2-3, B. Freeman 1-2, Bey-Buie 0-1). Rebounds — O'Fallon 23 (Smith 7); Moline 30 (O. Freeman 10). Turnovers — O'Fallon 10, Moline 4. Total fouls — O'Fallon 11, Moline 10. Fouled out — None.

Photos: Moline boys basketball defeats O'Fallon, 62-38, advances to IHSA 4A Super Sectional