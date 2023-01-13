Prep boys basketball: Moline Stays Undefeated in WB6

The final score of 81-32 said it all.

The Moline High School boys basketball team cruised to an easy Western Big 6 Conference victory on Friday night at Wharton Field House over the Alleman Pioneers to remain undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the conference.

“We were able to achieve quality minutes for everyone on our roster, and I was pleased with the way we shared the basketball and looked for open shooters,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor. “Also, you have to make shots when presented the opportunity, and we did just that, especially from long range.”

Moline, ranked fourth in Class 4A in the Illinois heading into Saturday’s game against East St. Louis in the Custom Tee’s Shootout at Wharton Field House, improved to 16-2, 7-0 in the WB6.

“East St. Louis (10-3) is an excellent team, they are big and physical, they can dominate on the boards; but we also have size and athleticism, so the game will be a good opportunity for us to go up against another tough opponent this season,” said Taylor.

In the Friday night game against Alleman, Taylor divided time on the court among 12 players, with three Maroons putting up double figures in scoring.

Senior Hyson Bey Buie was the star of the second half with five 3-pointers for 15 points, senior Brock Harding contributed 13 points, including three 3-pointers as he added three assists and two steals in the game. Senior Grant Welch also knocked down three 3-pointers for nine of his 13 points.

Alleman coach Rick Thomas viewed the game against one of the state’s best teams as a learning and growth experience for his players.

“There simply is not much we can do against Coach Taylor’s team, they have so many weapons,” said Thomas. “But our guys showed a good deal of heart and effort, especially in the first half, and were able to do a better job of boxing out, rebounding and protecting our shooters,. I look at the game as an opportunity for us to get better at many of the little aspects of the game, which will help us down the line against teams we can better match up with.”

Alleman (4-14, 1-6 WB6) will face 2A Rockridge in the Custom Tee’s Classic on Saturday at Wharton Field House. The Pioneers were led by senior Lincoln Dorsey with 10 points and three rebounds as senior Ethan Georlett contributed six points, two rebounds and two assists.

In limited minutes for the Maroons, senior Owen Freeman had nine points, all in the first half, shooting 4-4 from the field, along with four rebounds and two assists, junior Vinablo Adjahoungbeta led Moline with eight rebounds and senior Jasper Ogburn contributed eight points, including two 3-pointers.

After the contest, Coach Taylor was enthusiastic about the quality of the teams participating in this weekend’s shootout.

“Our community wants and deserves to have good teams in our area shootouts and tournaments,” he said. “Excellent competition only makes us stronger as we learn from the victories and from the adversity.”