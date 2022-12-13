Prep boys basketball: Moline wakes up in second half, edges Rockridge in top-10 tussle

It wasn't until around 30 seconds left in the halftime intermission when Moline High School's boys basketball team left its locker room.

If there was a shot taken to get loose, it was a quick one.

The talk at half was not quick.

"We needed to buck up and play," Maroons senior guard Brock Harding said.

Class 4A second-ranked Moline missed just 10 shots in the final two quarters and it created the necessary separation to clip 2A ninth-ranked Rockridge 66-48 on Tuesday night at Wharton Field House in a tidy 70 minutes.

The Maroons (5-1) outscored the Rockets 39-23 in the second half to make their two-point halftime lead grow into a comfortable margin.

"We made some adjustments and I thought we did a really good job coming out of the half," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "We got better shots. We did a good job of attacking the paint better in the second half."

Within six-to-seven hours before tip-off, Moline had gotten word that senior forward and University of Iowa recruit Owen Freeman was out with an illness. His points per-game average of 20 and his tenacious defense were visibly absent.

It led to the Maroons coming out flat.

They only hit five shots and went 2-of-10 from beyond the arc in the opening half. There was a stretch where Moline went on a 7-0 run, all from points in the paint, to lead 27-19.

"We came out a little slow; we've had guys sick (and) in and out of practice the last couple of days," Harding said. "Everybody's spirits weren't high going in. We knew that we were going to have to lock in and I don't think we did a good enough job early.

"It clearly showed."

Rockridge (4-2) kept within striking distance for much of the first half, trailing by at least one possession seven different times. It answered that 7-0 spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers from Jase Whiteman and Caleb Cuncio to make it a two-point game at the half.

Rockets coach Andy Saey called it "a moral victory."

"I was excited about our effort," Saey added. "For us to make winning plays, have winning habits and even be with a team like Moline. We got some work to do and that's why we come here so we can find out more about ourselves."

Early in the third quarter is when Rockridge grabbed its first lead of the night on a Whiteman trifecta. It only led once more after that.

Moline broke off a 9-0 run that started with a Harding 3-pointer and was capped by a Jasper Ogburn layup. The hosts led by 12 after three quarters and grew the margin to as much as 17.

"We came out and got after it defensively," Taylor said. "We didn't panic. We executed and I thought Brock did a good job getting the ball to the right people in the second half."

With Freeman sidelined, it allowed those unsung role players for the Maroons to step up.

Trey Taylor recorded 13 points, five rebounds and had a pair of steals in the second half. Ogburn chipped in 10 points on 4-of-5 from the field and Grant Welch registered eight points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Taylor called it one of his better games of the season on both ends of the floor.

"When I can contribute to the team too, it makes it a lot easier," Taylor said.

Harding dropped a game-high 26 points as the University of Iowa recruit sliced and diced his way to the rim and splashed four 3-pointers. He also grabbed five boards and dished out three assists.

Even with one of the better players in the Western Big 6 Conference and state of Illinois missing, Moline still beat a ranked opponent by double figures.

"Honestly, it meant a lot that we got the dub," Trey Taylor said. "We came out with some fire, came out with some energy."

Friday is a big one for the Maroons when they welcome fellow WB6 unbeaten Quincy to Wharton. They'll play in a holiday tournament soon after Christmas.

Yet the victory over Rockridge may have been underlined with growth.

"Really showing us we're going to have to lock in every game," Harding said. "Every team wants to give their best game and beat us, so we have to treat everybody the same."

Whiteman led the Rockets with 20 points, five in each quarter, and led them with six rebounds. The combination of the other six players who saw the court contributed 28 points and nine rebounds.

Saey believes that rebounding and defense are the two priorities for Rockridge moving forward.

"We need to get better at (those areas) in our game," he said.

Moline 66, Rockridge 48

ROCKRIDGE (4-2) -- Kameron Bohnsack 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Cuncio 2-3 0-0 6, Jase Whiteman 8-21 0-0 20, Landon Wheatley 2-6 0-0 5, Carson Klemme 2-4 0-0 5, TJ Wilson 3-6 0-0 6, Landon Bull 3-8 0-2 6. Totals 20-48 0-2 48.

MOLINE (6-1) -- Brock Harding 10-21 2-3 26, Jasper Ogburn 4-5 2-2 10, Trey Taylor 5-11 2-2 13, Vinablo Adjahoungbeta 0-0 1-2 1, Maddux Dieckman 2-2 0-0 4, Grant Welch 3-9 2-3 8, Wood Cary 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-51 9-12 66.

Rockridge;10;15;13;10;--;48

Moline;13;14;23;16;--;66

3-point goals -- Rockridge 8-19 (Whiteman 4-11, Cuncio 2-3, Klemme 1-3, Wheatley 1-1, Bull 0-1); Moline 5-17 (Harding 4-11, Taylor 1-2, Welch 0-4). Rebounds -- Rockridge 15 (Whiteman 6); Moline 25 (Harding 5, Taylor 5, Welch 5). Turnovers -- Rockridge 9, Moline 9. Fouls -- Rockridge 12, Moline 8. Fouled out -- Rockridge (Bull).