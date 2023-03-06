NORMAL, Ill. — Owen Freeman plopped on the edge of the Illinois State University redbird.

Brock Harding and Jasper Ogburn ran into the front row of the Moline High School student section that made the two-hour trek to CEFCU Arena in two buses.

The celebration was long-awaited. Nineteen years, to be exact.

The Illinois Class 4A second-ranked Maroons needed every last inch, bounce, stop and ball to go their way on Monday night and it did as they prevailed over Oswego East 59-55 in a super-sectional classic.

"To be honest, we knew this could be our last game," sophomore forward Trey Taylor said. "We pulled out all the power we had left."

For the first time since the 2011 Rock Island Rocks, who were led by star Chasson Randle, a Western Big 6 team will be represented in the state semifinals.

Moline will face Downers Grove North, who stunned Kenwood by 20 points, in a 4A semifinal at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

"I'm just so proud of this team," 6-foot-11 center Owen Freeman said. "We put in the work, put in the effort."

It was a punch, counter-punch matchup versus the Wolves, who reached this point by upsetting third-ranked Joilet West in the sectional final last week.

And they were as good as advertised.

The length from guards Ryan Johnson and Tyler Jasek disrupted Moline's 3-point shooting, held to just two makes in 13 attempts from beyond the arc. No buckets were easy.

"Super-sectional games, every one should be like that," Maroons coach Sean Taylor said. "We made a lot of really good plays. We got the ball where we needed to."

So when Moline (33-3) needed a bucket, it went to the paint.

Taylor put the Maroons ahead for good, 52-51, on a layup with five minutes to go in the final frame. Harding scored on an ensuing possession to give them a three-point cushion.

That 7-0 spree erased a four-point deficit for the Maroons. They scored 38 of their points down low.

"It was difficult, but we came back," Trey Taylor said. "There was really no talking point about our scoring. Just keep doing what we're doing."

The Wolves (29-6) didn't go away.

Lowery scored a putback on a Javion Starwood miss to trim the deficit to one. Taylor answered with an uncontested layup to push the lead back to three.

After a turnover and Wolves timeout, Starwood scored on a backdoor cut and once again, they trailed by one. Harding converted two free throws to make it a 58-55 lead for Moline.

Oswego East had a look from the corner. Ryan Johnson's trifecta clanked off the rim and Harding came down with the board. He missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and the Wolves had a chance to tie the game.

"We were stressing to get out on the 3-point line," Harding said. "We got Owen down low, let that play out."

Lowery, a Towson recruit, and Freeman, signed to Iowa, went 1-on-1 down the wire. Lowery went left and Freeman matched him, rising up to swat away the shot and Harding secured the board.

"I knew the ball was going to be in his hands," Freeman said. "Ultimately, a great play. I timed it right."

"I know Owen, he blocks every shot in practice," Trey Taylor added. "He better block that in the game."

Freeman was tasked with guarding Lowery all night. They were the two tallest players on the court and Lowery's leaping ability made it a matchup to watch.

Even with Lowery dropping a team-high 20 points, Freeman was up for the challenge.

"I was ready," Freeman said. "He goes to his right hand, so I shaded that hand a bit more. He got some good buckets today."

Harding, the other Hawkeye signee, went 1-of-2 from the line to put Moline up four and Oswego East's Mason Blanco stepped out of bounds on the sideline and it was all but over.

For a Moline unit that has been like a shield all postseason long, Oswego East gave it several cracks.

It just didn't break all the way through.

"Not only the stop, the rebound, that was key," Coach Taylor said. "Awfully proud of our guys. We didn't play flawless, but Oswego East had a lot to do with that."

Moline started out quick by feeding Freeman down low and he dropped down a handful of dunks and it led 8-4.

Then, Oswego East started to get accustomed to the CEFCU Arena floor.

Johnson had six straight in its 8-0 run to lead by four, then back-to-back 3-pointers from Jasek and Blanco made it an eight-point cushion and forced the Maroons to call a timeout.

For the first time in the playoffs, Moline was behind the eight-ball.

"They thought they were better than us," Harding said. "We didn't play great to start the game."

Yet it didn't wilt.

Harding canned the first 3-pointer by the Maroons that jump-started an 8-0 flurry to tie the game at 30. Freeman gave them the lead heading into the locker room with a layup with 40 seconds left to go in the opening half.

Freeman recorded a game-high 22 points and team-high nine rebounds while Trey Taylor added 18 and Harding scored 12.

When Freeman was doubled on a handful of possessions, Taylor was open on the back door and leaked behind the Wolves' defense in transition. Taylor finished 6-of-8 from the field and missed one free throw.

"I'm really on this team to play the most defense as possible," Taylor said. "Scoring is not my go-to. Where I can help out the team any way, I help out."

Harding knew the 6-foot-4 power forward was going to be open.

"The whole year, we talked about people are going to try to stop Owen," he said. "Our back doors would be open. Trey locked in to that tonight."

Moline now turns its attention to the state semifinals and its second college arena. For now, it will celebrate. It will come home with a state trophy for the first time since the 1951 runner-up squad.

And the Maroons made sure to soak it in.

"It is a great feeling knowing that the city hasn't been able to have a team like this in a long time," Harding said. "It means a lot to go down to Champaign."

Moline 59, Oswego East 55

MOLINE (33-3) — Brock Harding 3-12 5-7 12, Jasper Ogburn 1-2 2-2 4, Trey Taylor 6-8 6-7 18, Owen Freeman 10-16 2-4 22, Grant Welch 1-4 0-0 3, Braden Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, Maddux Dieckman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 15-20 59.

OSWEGO EAST (29-6) — Bryce Shoto 2-5 0-0 4, Tyler Jasek 1-3 0-0 3, Ryan Johnson 5-10 3-3 13, Javion Starwood 3-9 0-0 7, Mekhi Lowery 9-19 1-2 20, Mason Blanco 3-6 1-2 8, Micah Gatewood 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 5-7 55.

Moline;15;17;15;12;--;59

Oswego East;20;11;18;6;--;55

3-point goals — Moline 2-13 (Harding 1-8, Welch 1-4, B. Freeman 0-1); Oswego East 4-14 (Lowery 1-5, Jasek 1-3, Starwood 1-1, Blanco 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Shoto 0-2). Rebounds — Moline 32 (O. Freeman 9); Oswego East 25 (Lowery 9). Assists — Moline 15 (Harding 5); Oswego East 13 (Lowery 5). Turnovers — Moline 9, Oswego East 7. Total fouls — Moline 9, Oswego East 16. Fouled out — None.