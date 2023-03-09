The milestones for Moline High School senior Owen Freeman continue to pile up.

He reached 1,000 career points inside Wharton Field House. He was named as a Western Big 6 first team All-conference selection in his first season in the league. He officially put pen to paper, signing with the University of Iowa.

The Maroons forward can add one more to the list.

Freeman snared his second straight first team All-state honor by the Associated Press on Thursday morning after averaging 18 points per game and bringing down nine rebounds game in his first year at Moline.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais transfer was a first team pick last winter for the Boilermakers.

He shined for the Maroons, being a core piece to their unbeaten run to a WB6 outright title and a state semifinal berth against Downers Grove North inside the State Farm Center in Champaign.

That game is slated to tip at 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

In 14 conference contests, Freeman shot a staggering 80 percent from the field and and was a force down low with league-leading 27 blocks. He averaged 16 points per night in the conference and eight rebounds.

His running-mate and fellow Hawkeyes recruit, point guard Brock Harding, was named to the second team for the second year in a row.

Dubbed as the WB6 MVP this winter, Harding led the conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game and has been the catalyst of Moline's high-powering offense with over 200 assists on the season.

Harding heads into the state semis with a clip of 18 points per contest and 106 made 3-pointers on nearly 300 attempts.

He was a first team all-state pick by the IBCA as a sophomore. For his career, Harding has scored 1,896 points which places him fourth all-time among WB6 players.

Two area players each received second team honorees.

In Class 2A, Rockridge shooting guard Jase Whiteman nabbed his first career all-state honor after a scorching senior campaign in which he led the Rockets with 16.1 points per game and shot 41 percent from the field.

Rockridge faces Bloomington Central Catholic in a state semifinal game on Thursday. Whiteman is the second straight Rocket to garner AP all-state recogniction as Nate Henry was a first team pick last season.

Fulton junior Baylen Damhoff was a second team selection in Class 1A to mark two straight years on the all-state teams.

An honorable mention pick last season, Damhoff registered double figuring scoring marks in helping the Steamers reach the sectional title game before falling to eventual state qualifier Scales Mound.