It took two unofficial visits for Moline High School boys basketball player Grant Welch to determine his future.

And finalize a dream he's had for most of his life.

Welch announced Monday he is accepting a preferred walk-on spot at the University of Illinois-Chicago, becoming the third player off the Maroons' Illinois Class 4A state championship team to play Division I basketball.

He joins University of Iowa recruits Owen Freeman and Brock Harding as former Moline players suiting up for the highest level of college basketball.

"For me, I kept that same mindset everyday," Welch said. "The work you want to put in and how bad you really want it."

Welch went to watch the Flames early in their season, then took another unofficial visit to the Chicago campus last Saturday.

Both times, he left impressed.

"It was a great atmosphere," Welch said. "I was able to talk with the coaches and they were super nice, super honest. They saw what I could be as a basketball player and I think they have my back."

The 6-foot-3 guard started to focus more on basketball once he got into eighth grade, ditching baseball to spend time on the court during the spring and summer months.

It was then he started to chase the opportunity to play basketball at the D-I level.

"Tried to give it everything I had," Welch said.

Welch's time for Moline featured being a four-year varsity contributor and three-year starter. He was a second team All-Western Big 6 honoree this winter and averaged 9.1 points per game, the third-leading scorer for the Maroons.

His best feature was shooting from beyond the arc, hitting at nearly 40% from 3-point territory.

Now, he gets to prove himself against the best.

"It keeps me motivated honestly," Welch said. "It is something I have to work for, but that doesn't scare me. I want to continue to work, keep a level head and stay motivated."

One of the newest members to the Missouri Valley Conference, UIC went 12-20 overall, but recorded just four league wins and ended the year with a 17-point setback to Missouri State at Arch Madness.

There are some connections Welch will have in his new environment.

Flames head coach Luke Yaklich was the leader of Sterling's boys basketball team for three years in the early 2000s and former Augustana College standout Dylan Sortillo is a graduate manager.

Plus, former Geneseo star Isaiah Rivera recently announced his intentions to transfer to UIC.

"He's been a great friend of mine," Welch said of Rivera. "I've been able to work out with him, play against him. He's just an awesome person and a great asset to have."

Welch, who plans on studying civil engineering, doesn't plan on wasting the opportunity presented to him.

He may not be on scholarship, but he knows he can play at the D-I level.

"Academically and athletically, UIC is the spot for me," Welch said. "I think it is going to be a great fit and somewhere I can see myself thriving."