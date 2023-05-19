Scott Morel is coming home.

A 1992 Alleman High School graduate, Morel was formally announced as the new boys' basketball coach of his alma mater in a Friday morning press conference at the school.

It will be the second time Morel will lead a program. He was the Louisa-Muscatine girls' coach for a handful of years starting in 2013.

"I know right now, I'm going to take a deep breath," Morel said. "We have bled green and white all the way through. I'm so excited."

Known as a trainer in the Muscatine area after helping former Muscatine all-state forward and Iowa Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp reach the NBA, one of several players Morel still keeps in touch and trains with.

In fact, Wieskamp reached out to Morel to get in a workout Friday.

"He called me up saying 'Hey, are you in town tomorrow?'" Morel said. "He goes, 'Can we go early?' and I'm like 'What time is early?' and he said nine and I said 'Well, I got a press conference.'

"It is nice to hear those phone calls."

Morel didn't take any shortcuts to reach what he believes is his final destination.

He was an assistant girls coach for the Muskies for several seasons, then recently was an assistant on the women's basketball staff at Black Hawk College where he also served on the men's staff for a few years.

When the Alleman job opened up after Rick Thomas re-entered retirement after one season, he knew the timing was right.

"This is a great opportunity," Morel said. "All I heard was how great these kids are. Coach Thomas did a great job with them; I just want to build what he started."

Pioneers Athletic Director Mark Van Natta believes Morel checks all the boxes needed to be the right guy. They have had plenty of turnover on the sideline as Morel will be the fourth-straight first-year coach.

Kyle Murray was the last Alleman coach to roam the sidelines inside Don Morris Gymnasium who lasted more than two years

"I was looking for somebody who I thought would be here for the long haul," Van Natta said. "It is very important to give the school, community and our players the stability of a coach who will be here a while."

Murray's 2017-18 group that won an Illinois Class 2A regional title is the last time Alleman has reached double-digit wins. Its record in the Western Big 6 has been near the bottom of the league.

The 6-24 Pioneers went 2-12 under Thomas in the WB6, snapping a league losing streak that extended more than 45 games.

"I'm going to make sure we are doing things right," Morel said. "It is going to take some time. I'm willing to get up at 5 a.m., be here at 6 a.m., to give them what they want."

Morel talked at length about building relationships with his group. The Pioneers are expected to bring back 6-foot-2 forward Daniel Vandeheede and 6-foot junior-to-be DJ Baker. Ryan Schmitt also is expected back in the backcourt.

Still, wins won't come easy and Morel isn't naïve to think this will happen overnight.

"The patience is always going to be there," Morel said. "We're going to make sure we work and I don't mind that."

That element is the primary reason why Van Natta looked at Morel as the one to bring Alleman back to contention in the WB6 and the state in 2A.

"That ultimately builds trust and builds a program," Van Natta said. "It is take it day-by-day, year-by-year, season-by-season with just building on the positives each year. All the trust in the world he'll take us where we need to be."

Morel got emotional when discussing his mom and dad, who both have passed, and what they're thinking as he will get to work starting with summer camp in a couple of weeks.

"They're happy for me," Morel said. "Coming back to Alleman is very special."