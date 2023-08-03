Troy Muilenburg thought his future plans were set.

Retiring in 2021-22 after 23 years as head men’s basketball coach at Ellsworth Community College, he and his wife were coming back to the Quad-Cities to be closer to family and slowing the pace in the real estate sector.

One casual conversation and an interview later and the former Davenport West High School and University of Northern Iowa standout was back in the coaching business.

At the most recent Davenport School board meeting, Muilenburg was hired as the boys basketball coach at Davenport Central High School.

He replaces Ryan Hill, who left to become the head boys coach at Geneseo High School after a 14-8 season with the Blue Devils that led to a 12-6 Mississippi Athletic Conference fourth-place finish.

“Our parents aren’t getting any younger, and we wanted to get closer to family, so we decided to move back down here,” said Muilenburg, who said that he just recently earned his real estate license and was going to team with his wife, Barb, in that endeavor.

While he admitted he was content to remain on the sidelines, a conversation with his wife, who is also a West graduate, changed those plans.

“She knows how much I enjoyed working with the kids and seeing people move on and do better things with their lives,” Muilenburg said. “She’d love to see me coach again; she enjoyed watching games.

“I went and interviewed, and the next things you know, I’m the new coach.”

He said he would be full-time in the building, serving with the Student Support Liaison: Redirection program.

On the court, the 55-year-old is facing a bit of a rebuild.

The Blue Devils graduated senior starters Tracy Hayslett and Charles Jones. Their top three scorers — juniors Jamarion Readus, Anthony Gott and Tsuirad Moore — all transferred after last season and ended up at other MAC schools.

“They had a really good team last year; it’s unfortunate that several of them transferred at the end of the season,” said Muilenburg, who began his coaching career at Black Hawk College on Rufus Greer’s men’s staff. “Those things happen all the time; that’s basketball nowadays.”

After 23 years at Ellsworth, where he recorded a 339-334 record, he admitted this has jump-started his enthusiasm.

“It’s kind of nice,” Muilenburg said of having a fresh slate and plenty of opportunities for kids to prove themselves. “I’ve done that before, and it makes for a lot of fun. These guys are here to prove themselves.”

While Muilenburg and his new players are still working through the introduction phase, he says he has “a nice group of players” who have shown him some things on the court and in the weight room.

He said he would just like more of them and to be able to keep them at Central.

“I guess it’s just a matter of getting all the Davenport kids coming to school at Davenport Central,” Muilenburg said. “There are plenty of basketball players in Davenport. … “It’s just a matter of getting Davenport High back to where it belongs.”

Making the transition from Davenport West standout athlete to Davenport Central coach has been pretty easy, he said.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling, but at same time an exciting feeling,” he said. “Central has always been an iconic school. They’ve always had great programs and great teams. Even growing up I watched a lot of Davenport Central football, basketball and baseball and seen those guys.”

Muilenburg had an outstanding basketball playing career at a number of stops. It all began at Davenport West High School where he was a two-sport standout and averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds as a Falcons senior basketball player.

He played collegiately at the UNI and is 14th in career scoring with 1,251 points and fifth in career free-throw percentage (.835). A second-team all-conference selection in 1991, he helped the Panthers reach the 1990 NCAA Tournament — a squad that was inducted into the school’s hall of fame.

He played professionally for three years in Australia, averaging over 30 points and 10 rebounds per game each season. He was named National Player of the Year following his final season there.