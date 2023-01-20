Prep boys basketball: North Scott's experience paves path for win over Assumption

ELDRIDGE — Experience won out in the end.

North Scott trailed visiting Davenport Assumption by five points with less than three and a half minutes remaining in Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.

But seniors Tyler Watkins, Drew Kilburg and Drew Sacia, along with two-year starter Kyler Gerardy, out-scored the Knights 12-1 down the stretch to pull out a 50-44 win at The Pit.

“If you look up at the end of the game, we had kids who had a lot of experience out there playing, and it showed,” North Scott head coach Dave McLaughlin said.

Assumption’s Luke Klostermann put back a missed shot to give the Knights a 43-38 lead, but the visitors missed their final four shots and turned the ball over three times down the stretch.

“We just didn’t give ourselves a chance to win late,” Assumption head coach Joe Ewen said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot. They’ve got a lot of guys who played last year, and we’ve got some inexperienced guys who just couldn’t put it away.”

After Klostermann’s putback, Kilburg dumped off a pass to Watkins for an easy basket inside. Assumption (7-5, 6-4 MAC) missed a quick shot at the other end, leading to a Gerardy layup in transition.

Kilburg missed a 3-pointer that would have given North Scott the lead, but Watkins tracked down the offensive rebound, leading to a Kilburg layup to give the Lancers (11-2, 8-2) the lead with just over a minute remaining.

"Those second-chance plays are big,” Watkins said. “Sometimes we crash the offensive boards and it works out in our favor. Those are huge for us.”

After a Knight turnover, Watkins made a pair of free throws to extend North Scott’s lead to three. Assumption’s Rico Byrd made one of two free throws with 21.5 seconds left to trim the lead to two, and then Braylon Thomsen stole the inbound pass and threw it to Byrd.

The Assumption bench frantically attempted to call a timeout, but a travel was called instead.

“Obviously, we were trying to get the timeout there,” Ewen said. “That would have given us another chance to score, but it was a tough call all the way around.”

Gerardy and Sacia both made a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to seal North Scott’s sixth-straight win.

“We’ve really come together as a team,” Watkins said. “We work hard to get those wins. We battle for each other.”

The Lancers entered Friday’s game shooting just over 65 percent from the free-throw line as a team, but made 16 of 18 in the victory.

“Our kids really got locked in that last three or four minutes,” McLaughlin said. “They were bound and determined to get a win there, so they knew they had to go hit free throws.”

Watkins, who went 6-for-6 at the foul line, led a balanced North Scott effort with 11 points. Kavon Phillips had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Gerardy also scored 10 points.

Damyen Jackson scored 16 points for the Knights, and Byrd finished with 13.

Assumption led by seven points after one quarter of play, by three at the half, and by five points late, but couldn’t hold on for the road win.

“I think they out-played us for probably 25 or 26 minutes,” McLaughlin said of the Knights. “Those last four minutes I thought we finally turned into the better team, and that made the difference.”