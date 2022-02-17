PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Northeast silences Wilton down stretch for 2A district win

WILTON — Just when it looked like the Northeast boys basketball team had lost the momentum down the stretch against the Wilton Beavers Thursday, the Rebels bounced right back to advance in the Class 2A tournament.

With 4 minutes and 10 seconds left in the game, Wilton’s Caden Kirkman threw down a thunderous two-handed slam while drawing a Northeast foul. The 3-point play made it 55-51 Beavers.

Not to be deterred, the Rebels closed out the game on an 11-2 run to edge the Beavers in the second round of the tournament, 62-57, at Wilton High School.

"We told our kids, even if Kirkman does dunk it, just keep it together. That's going to happen," said Northeast head coach Brandon Hansen. "We just needed to keep our composure and come back down on our end and get a basket."

The Northeast victory sets up a district final showdown with Camanche, which beat Durant 67-41. The winner of that one will play at Muscatine High School for a chance to go to state.

After the Kirkman dunk, Northeast senior Cade Hughes responded with an emphatic drive to the hoop for two. The next time down for the Rebels, Carter Pataska set up a Hayden Lee 3-pointer to give Northeast a 56-55 lead, its first advantage since late in the second quarter.

The 6-foot-7 Kirkman ended with 17 on 7 of 9 shooting.

Hughes ended with a game-high 25 points on 9 of 19 shooting. However, the Rebels (15-8) had to turn elsewhere late, as Hughes only scored three in the fourth.

"Cade played really well," Hansen said. "He was stroking it from 3 and attacking the hoop, and Carter got every crucial rebound and hit free throws when it mattered."

The Rebel defense was turned into offense, as Wilton went cold on its last several trips down the court. Northeast’s Carter Pataska turned three late rebounds of Beaver misses into six free-throw opportunities, of which he made four to help ice it for the Rebels.

"We attacked the glass really well at end," said Pataska, who ended with 11 points, seven of which came on free throws. "We were able to out-rebound them down the stretch. Being able to do that got us to the free throw line and we were able to seal the deal.

"I feel like anyone on our team can step up at any given time and get the hot hand. Tonight, it was Cade."

Wilton (17-6) was dealt a significant blow with five minutes left as Jackson Hull went down and wouldn’t return. The senior had eight points, eight assists, and four rebounds until that point.

The Beavers missed Hull’s distributing down the stretch.

Several of Hull's helpers set up sophomore Landyn Putman, who ended with 18 points accumulated on six made 3-pointers on eight attempts. Only one of those came in the fourth, though, right before Hull left the contest.

"We had chances," Wilton head coach Erik Grunder said. "We had some good shots at the end. (Northeast) grabbed the lead and we just couldn't hit shots after that. We couldn't get anything to fall and they did a nice job of rebounding and hitting free throws down the stretch.

"When (Northeast) picked up the defense, that played a part in it. ... Just from a calming, senior leader standpoint, him having to go out was tough. Then, the rest of them are worried about him but have to keep playing the game, it kind of spiraled from there. Jackson does a lot of nice things for, he's tough to replace."

Wilton was able to get the better of Northeast the first time the sides met this season. The Beavers took a 55-52 outcome back on Dec. 11.

"We knew Wilton was tough, they gave us our first loss of the year," Pataska said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Our keys were defense and rebounding, and that really helped us come out on top."

