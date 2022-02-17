PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: North's pressure defense keys comeback win against Bettendorf

Davenport North senior Mike Lowery had important questions for his North teammates as the Wildcats trailed Bettendorf by double figures late in the fourth quarter of North’s Senior Night.

“Last home game, last game of the regular season, ‘Do we want to win or lose? Do we want it more than them?’" Lowery said.

Lowery helped rally his teammates to answer that question as the slashing guard nailed a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime and also put up a game-high 29 points as the Wildcats eventually prevailed, 59-56, in a rousing MAC finale four days before the Class 4A playoffs begin.

The visiting Bulldogs (9-12 overall, 8-10 MAC) led 50-40 with just over three minutes left to play behind an offensive attack from sophomore Caden Wilkins, who scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the second half.

Bettendorf also got big baskets from center Asher Wade and Everett Parker to help build the double-digit lead after trailing 36-35 going into the final quarter.

But during a timeout with 3:04 left in the contest, Lowery and Wildcats head coach Marquez Davis posed those important questions to the entire North huddle.

The Wildcats, whose defensive pressure is a staple at North, seemed to go to a whole new level. On Bettendorf’s last nine possessions of the game, six ended in turnovers and one was missed shot. Wade and Jackson Gross had the Bulldogs only two field goals during that stretch.

The Wildcats double-teamed and swarmed every Bettendorf ball-handler for the entire length of the floor during the final stretch. Lowery, James Porter and KJ Lamonte all created steals for the winners

“We pulled the energy from the crowd and started to build our own energy,” Lowery said of the defensive intensity. “We could see it in Bettendorf’s eyes that they really didn’t want the ball and we took advantage of that.”

Lowery had a pair of breakaway layups from the steals and also added a pair of free throws during the final 14-4 run. Still, Wade scored on a layup after the Bulldogs did successfully break the press to leave North trailing, 54-51, with 14 seconds left.

It really wasn’t a question who was going to take the final shot, and Porter hit Lowery, who was near the far corner, with a cross-court pass. But Lowery was not really set and had to take his 3-point attempt off-balance and shooting over the lanky Wilkins.

Nothing but net with two seconds left in regulation.

“It did actually feel pretty good off my hand but I had to get it over (Wilkins), and he can jump,” Lowery said. “After that, things went crazy.”

Both teams struggled a bit in the extra session offensively, but Lowery put the home team up for good at 57-56 with a smooth jumper in the lane. The Bulldogs held for a final shot with eight seconds left but a 3-point attempt was short, and Porter hit a released Lamonte for a layup to help seal the win for the Wildcats (15-6, 14-4).

Wade finished with nine points and eight rebounds while Jaden Tyler and Gross each added seven points.

Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark was happy with his team’s fight and intensity, digging themselves out of a 14-1 hole late in the first quarter to lead 23-22 at halftime. But ultimately the inability to protect the basketball cost Bettendorf.

The Bulldogs had 28 turnovers in the game, including 11 in the final three minutes of regulation and four minutes of OT.

“I was happy with our fight because the last couple games we didn’t always have that,” Clark said. “We are going to get back to our identity of guarding and showing some toughness. But (28 turnovers) is way too many turnovers to beat a quality team like (North) at their place on Senior Night.”

Lowery was just glad to have that important question answered in the end.

“Did we want to disappoint our crowd and ourselves? We answered the question,” he said. “We didn’t want any part of that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0