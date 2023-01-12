Prep boys basketball: Phillips fuels Lancers past Wildcats

Following a 2-for-10 shooting night and just seven points in his team’s win over Davenport West on Tuesday, North Scott’s Kavon Phillips spent some extra time after practice on Wednesday shooting and working on his post moves.

That extra work in the gym paid off a day later.

The 6-foot-7 forward poured in a career-high 24 points on Thursday, scoring 15 of those points in the second half to help the 10th-ranked Lancers pull away from Davenport North for a 73-60 Mississippi Athletic Conference road win.

“After having a tough game against West, I was going into practice thinking about only getting better and better and better,” said Phillips, who went 11-for-15 from the field in the win.

Davenport North (3-9, 2-7 MAC) hung around for much of three quarters, and the Wildcats trimmed the Lancers’ lead to six on Elijah Hinton’s putback with just under two minutes left in the third. But Phillips scored the game’s next seven points. He scored in the lane, put back a missed shot, and hit a 3-pointer that extended North Scott’s lead to 13 heading into the fourth quarter.

“I feel like my teammates did a good job of getting me open,” Phillips said. “They were just getting me good screens and giving me good looks. I was getting open shots, and they were going in.”

North would get no closer than nine points in the fourth quarter.

Phillips also had 15 rebounds to go with his 24 points. Drew Kilburg came off the Lancer bench and scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half after teammate Brennan Reid got into foul trouble. Reid finished with nine points and eight rebounds, and Kyler Gerardy also scored nine points. Tyler Watkins and reserve Drew Sacia scored seven points apiece for the Lancers (9-2, 6-2 MAC).

“When we share the ball, I think we’re really good,” North Scott head coach Dave McLaughlin said. “These guys don’t care who scores 20 or 10 or five. They just want to go win the game.”

TreVon Coney scored 16 points for North, and reserve Michael Harris scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats tried to rally.

“He’s one of those kids who if he sees one go in, he’ll keep shooting them after that,” North head coach Marquez Davis said of Harris. “He has a chance to really get on a streak. He’s continuing to grow as a player and learning how to play. I was happy to see him step up and make some big plays today.”

North’s second-leading scorer, Nolan Mosier, was hampered by foul trouble and held to a season-low four points.

“Our guys did well for the first two quarters, but there in the third quarter once Mosier picked up his fourth foul, we had to change some lineups around and that’s where they got some of their separation,” Davis said.

Although Phillips scored nine points in the first half, he said his teammates challenged him at the intermission to pick up his game.

“I talked to a couple teammates, and they were telling me I need to be more aggressive,” Phillips said. “It helped me get my confidence back that I don’t think I had for the first half of the game and the game on Tuesday.”

Phillips then took over the game late in the third quarter to help the Lancers put the game out of reach for their fourth straight win.

“He just felt like no one could stop him, and that’s what we need out of Kavon,” McLaughlin said.