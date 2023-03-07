Iowa Class 4A quarterfinal

Quick hits: Kennedy's average margin of victory is 31.2 points, the most among the 4A state qualifiers by 13 points a game. The Cougars already took out two MAC schools in the postseason, beating Davenport West (97-46) and North Scott (76-48). ... Kennedy, state semifinalists a year ago, averages 20 assists, 12.2 steals and 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, all figures leading 4A. ... PV is riding a 10-game win streak, with eight of those victories by 10 or more points. Kipper and Gorsline are teaming for almost 30 points a game in the postseason. ... The Spartans are making their second state trip in three seasons. Borbeck is the only senior in PV's regular rotation.