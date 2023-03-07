Iowa Class 4A quarterfinal
Who: No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (22-0) vs. No. 8 Pleasant Valley (19-5)
When: Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
At stake: Winner advances to Thursday night's semifinal between the winner of West Des Moines Valley and Norwalk.
PV starters: Coy Kipper, jr. (8.4 ppg., 6.5 apg.); Connor Borbeck, sr. (12.0 ppg., 4.3 rpg.); Caden Rubel, jr. (9.2 ppg., 2.2 apg.); David Gorsline, jr. (8.2 ppg., 4.6 rpg.); Max Muszalski, jr. (8.1 ppg., 5.1 rpg.)
Kennedy starters: Kenzie Reed, sr. (10.4 ppg., 7.1 apg.); Colby Dolphin, sr. (16.0 ppg., 2.7 apg.); Cyrus Courtney, jr. (9.6 ppg., 6.4 rpg.); Micah Schlaak, jr. (12.3 ppg., 7.0 rpg.); Carter Newhouse, sr. (5.8 ppg., 1.9 apg.)
Quick hits: Kennedy's average margin of victory is 31.2 points, the most among the 4A state qualifiers by 13 points a game. The Cougars already took out two MAC schools in the postseason, beating Davenport West (97-46) and North Scott (76-48). ... Kennedy, state semifinalists a year ago, averages 20 assists, 12.2 steals and 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, all figures leading 4A. ... PV is riding a 10-game win streak, with eight of those victories by 10 or more points. Kipper and Gorsline are teaming for almost 30 points a game in the postseason. ... The Spartans are making their second state trip in three seasons. Borbeck is the only senior in PV's regular rotation.