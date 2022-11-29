PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Princeton outruns Alleman

The Princeton Tigers marched onto the floor of Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium on Tuesday night with a 4-0 record and lived up to their lofty billing as one of the area’s best Class 2A basketball teams.

Princeton utilized a fast-paced offense and multiple defenses to overwhelm the host Pioneers by a score of 57-20.

Coach Rick Thomas’s Pioneers are markedly improved over last season and showed spurts of development as their first-year coach intends as the season progresses.

“We had periods in the game, against an exceptional team, where we moved the ball well, ran our offense and created shot opportunities,” said Thomas. “We just missed some makeable shots in the early going and Princeton was able to defend our shooters very well and took advantage of our mistakes to build an insurmountable lead.”

It took the Tigers a couple of minutes to get going offensively, and then senior Grady Thompson led his teammates on an offensive surge that put Princeton ahead 23-5 at the end of the first quarter. Thompson had 16 points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers, and fellow senior guard Teegan Davis accounted for the rest of his team’s scoring with 7 points in the quarter.

Princeton didn’t slow down much in the second period, as coach Jason Smith got 11 of his players in the game, and the Tigers led 39-9 at the half.

“We’ve had a good start to the season, coming out of the Thanksgiving tournament in Ottawa with the championship, and competing against Class 3A and 4A teams,” said Smith. “I’m most impressed by the quality of the guys up and down our roster, both as basketball players and as people. We have high expectations for the season, and our team chemistry will be the key to the success we have going forward."

The third quarter ended with the Tigers on top 52-15. Princeton basically held the ball in the fourth.

Thompson finished with a game-high 28 points for Princeton, and also added 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Teegan Davis scored 10 points for the Tigers and also had 5 assists, and junior Tyson Phillips contributed 9 points, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Alleman senior Lincoln Dorsey was a definitive bright spot for Alleman, leading the Pioneers with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Senior Ethan Georlett added 8 points and contributed 2 steals and 2 rebounds.

“Lincoln has been a workhorse for us this season, he plays a huge amount of minutes and runs the offense for us while serving as our floor leader,” said Thomas. “As the season moves along, we are working to get some of our younger guys on the floor and contributing strong minutes as we develop our system. At this point, it is a process of taking small steps, and building on the positives that we see in practice and game situations.”