PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: PV boys top Central DeWitt, complete perfect MAC season

DEWITT — The style of play that Pleasant Valley has employed throughout most of the season has geared to a slower, more grind it out pace.

But if teams want to go up and down the floor, well that’s just fine with the Spartans.

Pleasant Valley scored 13 of the game’s first 16 points and held off several charges from the Sabers in route to an 81-75 regular season-ending win Thursday night.

The victory marks the completion of a perfect 18-0 campaign in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and 21-0 overall. But with any unbeaten season, the rule is, no talking about the unbeaten season.

“We didn’t even talk about it in the locker room afterwards,” Pleasant Valley head coach Steve Hillman said. “There will be time after the season I am sure where we can look at this, but for now we are focused on the state tournament next week.”

After falling to the Pleasant Valley, a month ago by 12, Central DeWitt and junior Matthew Watters decided a more up-tempo game would be more to their liking.

“We got them into a fast-paced game which was more to our liking,” Watters said. “We wanted to speed them up a little bit and get them out of their game.”

For the Spartans it was game on.

The visitors started about as hot as they could have hoped draining 7 of 11 from the floor in a dominant first quarter that gave the Spartans a 19-8 lead. Junior Connor Borbeck was hot early, scoring 12 of his 23 points in the first eight minutes.

Unlike the first matchup a month ago, however, the Sabers were able to find their big-man — 6-foot-9 senior Shawn Gilbert. After scoring just 13 points in the first go around, Gilbert got going in the second quarter.

His 11-point period sparked a 13-3 run to close the first half, bringing Central DeWitt (15-6, 12-5) within 34-30 at the break. Gilbert finished with 20 points and eight boards.

Instead of showing signs of panic in a close game on the road, senior Ryan Dolphin and the Spartans showed poise in the face of a hostile crowd. Each time the Sabers made a run, Dolphin seamed to have an answer.

“Basketball is a game of runs and you have to be confident and stay with your team during those runs,” said Dolphin who scored 16 of his game-best 25 points in the second half. “We just stay together as a team — talking, communicating on the court.”

Central DeWitt carved into the Spartans' lead again in the second half, getting as close six on several occasions getting as close as 5. But each time either Watters or teammate Gibson McEwen would drain a 3-points, Borbeck, Dolphin or another Spartan would have an answer.

“We knew that we could score the basketball,” Dolphin said whose team scored a season high 81 points. “This team has done a really good job of scoring the basketball all year. Sometimes our defense has stepped up and tonight it was our offense.”

DeWitt made one last run to pull within 75-70 with :56 seconds left on the sixth 3-pointer of the night by Watters, but the Spartans put it away at the line in the final seconds.

“I think you believe everything is going in,” said Watters who finished with 20 points. “My teammates and my coaches had confidence in me so that helped even more.”

McEwen led the Sabers with 21 as three players ended in double figures for DeWitt. David Gorsline chipped in with 10 for the Spartans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0